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Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Russian Diesel Supply Depleted by Renewed Refinery Attacks and US Export Deal

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes and US-Russia Diesel Export Agreement

By Robert Harvey

Renewed Attacks on Russian Oil Refineries

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's renewed attacks on Russian oil refineries add to Moscow's difficulty in addressing domestic fuel shortages while it ships diesel to international markets under an export deal with US President Donald Trump. 

Ryazan Oil Refinery Incident

The Ryazan oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, appeared to have come under attack as part of a large drone strike overnight on industrial sites in the city, southeast of Moscow, according to a Reuters video analysis.

Yaroslavl Plant and Breakdown of Pause in Strikes

If confirmed, it would be the second refinery to be hit this week following an attack on the Yaroslavl plant, northeast of Moscow, overnight on Monday, marking the breakdown of a pause in strikes.   

Consequences of Strikes on Russian Fuel Supply

Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries this year forced large amounts of processing capacity in western Russia offline, causing fuel shortages that meant Moscow had to enforce fuel export bans from April onwards.

US-Russia Diesel Export Deal

Lifting of Diesel Export Ban

A ban on diesel exports has been lifted in part and the US struck the deal in October with the Kremlin to resume diesel exports to international markets when Trump was seeking to calm diesel prices ahead of the midterm elections on November 3, which Trump's Republican Party lost.

Restoration Efforts in Ryazan

The city of Ryazan had restored power supply earlier on Thursday as fires at the unnamed industrial sites were either contained or put out, the local governor said on social media.

Russian Diesel Cargoes and Transatlantic Voyages

Current Status of Diesel Shipments

US-RUSSIA DIESEL CARGOES ARE IN FOCUS

At least six Russian diesel cargoes have broadcast that they plan transatlantic voyages, shipping data from Kpler and LSEG show, while two cargoes appeared to have changed course after being previously bound for the US Atlantic coast. 

No Russian diesel cargo has arrived in the US since the deal, the data show. 

Uncertainty Over US-Bound Shipments

The first observed US-bound Russian shipment is expected to arrive in New York this weekend, but regulatory, legislative and sanctions concerns mean that its discharge is not guaranteed, Kpler analyst Matt Smith said. 

Kremlin Statements on Diesel Exports

"These are commercial loadings, so naturally the details cannot be made public. All the diesel will find its buyers," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

Signals and Tanker Routes

Tankers often broadcast messages known as signals, such as "ATLANTIC COAST FOR ORDERS," indicating they are heading for the US Atlantic coast but have no confirmed discharge port, so the crew is awaiting instructions. 

Kremlin's Response to Tanker Route Changes

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said Russian diesel cargoes destined for the US are continuing on course, in a post on X. 

There is no connection between diesel tankers changing course and the result of the US midterm elections, Peskov added.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey in London and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s renewed refinery attacks—most recently on the Ryazan and Yaroslavl facilities—have knocked significant processing capacity offline, aggravating Russia’s domestic diesel scarcity amid tightened export controls. (apnews.com)
  • In October, President Trump secured a diesel export deal with Russia, prompting Moscow to partially lift its diesel ban and initiate shipments—including a 40,000‑ton cargo bound for New York—despite political and logistical hurdles. (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite resumed export signals and tanker movements, US imports remain unconfirmed; market analysts note the deal provides only a small fraction of US diesel needs and raise concerns about legal, security and sanction implications. (kpler.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Russian diesel supplies declining?
Renewed attacks on Russian oil refineries by Ukraine have reduced Russia's diesel processing capacity, leading to domestic fuel shortages.
What role does the US deal play in Russian diesel exports?
A US-Russia deal lifted part of Russia's diesel export bans, permitting Russia to resume diesel shipments to international markets.
Which Russian refineries were targeted by attacks?
The Ryazan and Yaroslavl oil refineries were confirmed as targets in the recent drone strikes.
Have any Russian diesel cargoes arrived in the US after the export deal?
No Russian diesel cargo has arrived in the US since the deal; the first is expected to reach New York soon, but its discharge remains uncertain.

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