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Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Airbus Delivers 74 Planes in October, Remains on Track for Record Year-End Target

Airbus October Deliveries and Year-End Outlook

October Delivery Figures

Nov 5 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus SE delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Official Confirmation and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Airbus said it does not comment before the publication of official orders and deliveries figures, which is planned for Friday.

Year-End Targets and Production Goals

Third-Quarter Earnings Update

During its third-quarter earnings update in October, the world's largest aircraft manufacturer stuck to its target of delivering around 870 aircraft this year, which would be its highest annual tally ever, and left production goals unchanged.

Fourth Quarter Requirements

It will need a record fourth quarter to reach that mark.

CEO Confidence in Meeting Targets

"We have a high level of inventory," CEO Guillaume Faury told reporters after its third-quarter earnings, projecting confidence that Airbus would meet its delivery target.

Comparison with Boeing and Supply Chain Challenges

Airbus vs. Boeing Deliveries

Airbus remains ahead of its US rival Boeing in deliveries, having handed over 547 aircraft in the first nine months of 2026, compared with Boeing's 475.

Supply Chain and Delivery Forecasts

Although Airbus typically hands over a larger number of aircraft toward the end of the year, it has in the past reduced delivery forecasts because of engine shortages and broader supply chain disruptions.

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus maintains its ambitious target of ~870 deliveries for 2026, its highest ever, needing a robust fourth quarter to meet it
  • So far, Airbus has delivered 547 commercial aircraft in the first nine months of the year, outpacing Boeing's 475
  • While engine and supply‑chain issues have weighed on deliveries in past years, Airbus appears more confident now due to higher inventory levels and easing disruptions

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft did Airbus deliver in October?
Airbus delivered about 74 aircraft in October, according to reports.
What is Airbus's delivery target for 2023?
Airbus aims to deliver around 870 aircraft in 2023, its highest annual tally ever.
How does Airbus compare to Boeing in deliveries?
As of the first nine months of 2023, Airbus delivered 547 aircraft, ahead of Boeing's 475.
Has Airbus changed its production or delivery targets?
Airbus maintained its existing production and delivery targets during the third-quarter update.
What challenges has Airbus faced in meeting delivery targets?
Airbus has previously reduced delivery forecasts due to engine shortages and supply chain disruptions.

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