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SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Societe Generale to Cut Nearly 40 Branches in France by 2027

Societe Generale's Branch Closures and Restructuring Plans

By Mathieu Rosemain

Overview of Planned Closures

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Societe Generale plans to close around 148 points of sale in France by 2027, according to a document presented to unions and confirmed by a person close to the matter on Thursday. 

  • Branch Reduction Details

    The 148 targeted sites include close to 40 full-service branches, bringing down the total number of branches to 1,263 by the end of 2027 from 1,300 currently, the person said.

  • Reasons for the Closures

    The closures are part of the French bank's effort to adapt its retail network to changing customer habits and simplify operations at smaller locations, the source said.

  • Impact on Employment

    Job Cuts and Management Positions

    The restructuring will involve cutting about 80 jobs, including 38 branch manager positions, but no forced departures are planned, the person said.

  • Media Coverage

    French business daily Les Echos was first to report the news.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathieu RosemainEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The bank continues a broader restructuring effort: ~1,800 job cuts across France planned by end‑2027, largely through attrition and internal mobility, with no forced layoffs. (lemonde.fr)
  • SocGen has already closed around 600 agencies following its 2023 merger with Crédit du Nord. (lemonde.fr)
  • French banking networks are shrinking due to digitalisation and changing habits—BNP Paribas plans to close ~500 branches by 2030, while rivals LCL is also cutting dozens. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Societe Generale branches will close in France by 2027?
Societe Generale plans to close around 40 full-service branches in France by 2027.
What is the reason for Societe Generale's branch closures?
The closures are part of an effort to adapt to changing customer habits and simplify operations.
Will there be job cuts as a result of Societe Generale's restructuring?
The restructuring will involve cutting about 80 jobs, including 38 branch manager positions, with no forced departures planned.
How many branches will Societe Generale have after the closures?
Societe Generale will have 1,263 branches in France by the end of 2027, down from 1,300 currently.

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