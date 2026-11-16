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French court of auditors warns low power prices threaten EDF reactor programme - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French court of auditors warns low power prices threaten EDF reactor programme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Nuclear Power EDF France

French Court Warns Low Power Prices Could Derail EDF's Nuclear Reactor Plans

EDF's Nuclear Expansion Faces Financial and Market Risks

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French utility EDF could face difficulties funding the construction of six new nuclear reactors, a state auditor's report said on Monday, weeks before the company is expected to make a final investment decision on the project.

Financial Exposure and State Support

• The public audit body said the utility faces heavy financial exposure across its long-term nuclear projects and could require substantial state backing if energy market revenues fail to cover building, maintenance and operating costs

Cost Projections and Timeline

Budget Estimates

• EDF's planned construction of six EPR2 reactors is budgeted at €72.8 billion ($80.24 billion) in 2020 values, which the court calculated at €84 billion in 2025 values, with first commercial operations scheduled from 2038

Impact of Electricity Prices

• A drop in wholesale electricity prices below €70 ($77.15) per megawatt hour would heavily increase EDF's financing gap, the court said in its report

Government Involvement and Market Trends

Potential State Intervention

• To prevent EDF from running out of funds during construction, the government may have to forgo roughly €65 billion in cash profit payouts from 2026 through 2040 under certain scenarios, the auditor said

Electricity Market Outlook

• While wholesale baseload electricity prices for delivery in 2027 closed on Friday at just under €120/MWh, the 2028 and 2029 contracts were at €65.75/MWh and €60.10/MWh respectively, LSEG data showed

• This suggests that the short-term electricity cost hike due to the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and Europe's low gas storage levels is expected to be short-lived

Alternative Strategies and Historical Context

Extending Existing Reactor Lifespans

• Extending the operational life of EDF's existing reactor fleet to 60 years remains France's cheapest low-carbon power option, provided safety approvals are secured and maintenance costs remain strictly controlled, the court said

Lessons from Flamanville 3

• The auditor highlighted previous cost blowouts at the single Flamanville 3 reactor, warning of much larger fiscal exposures across the six planned EPR2 units

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The Court of Auditors recalculates the six–reactor EPR2 programme’s cost at €84 billion in 2025 terms and cautions a plunge in wholesale prices below €70/MWh would significantly increase EDF’s funding gap.
  • Forward contracts for electricity show tight delivery in 2027 hovering above €110/MWh, while 2028 and 2029 are materially lower (~€65 and ~€60/MWh), matching the court’s warning.
  • Extending the lifespan of EDF’s existing reactors to 60 years is reaffirmed as France’s most cost‑effective low‑carbon energy option, provided safety and maintenance remain tightly managed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the French court of auditors warn about low power prices?
Low electricity prices could leave EDF without enough revenue to fund its new nuclear reactor projects without substantial state support.
How much is EDF's new reactor programme expected to cost?
The construction of six new EPR2 reactors is budgeted at €84 billion in 2025 values.
What happens if electricity prices fall below €70/MWh?
A drop below €70/MWh would significantly increase EDF's financing gap, requiring possible state intervention.
What is France's cheapest low-carbon power option according to the report?
Extending the operational life of EDF's existing reactor fleet to 60 years is the cheapest low-carbon power option, if safety and maintenance criteria are met.
Has EDF experienced cost overruns in previous nuclear projects?
Yes, the Flamanville 3 reactor experienced major cost overruns, raising concerns about future EDF projects.

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