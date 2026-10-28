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Dassault Systèmes raises 2026 targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dassault Systèmes raises 2026 targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

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· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Dassault Systèmes Hikes 2026 Revenue and Margin Targets After Q3 Growth

Dassault Systèmes Raises Financial Outlook Following Strong Third Quarter

By Leo Marchandon

Q3 Revenue Performance and Upgraded Targets

Oct 28 - Software maker Dassault Systèmes on Wednesday raised its 2026 revenue and margin targets after its third-quarter revenue rose 5% to €1.55 billion ($1.73 billion). 

The upgrade, the French software group’s first in two years, signals that a slowdown dating back to 2023 may have bottomed out.

Revised Revenue and Margin Expectations

Dassault now expects revenue to grow 4-5% this year, up from the previous view of 3-5%, and it has lifted its operating margin target to 32.5-32.7% from 32.2-32.6%.

Quarterly Growth Acceleration

Revenue growth has been accelerating each quarter in 2026, from 3% in the January-March period to 5% in July-September, Chief Financial Officer Rouven Bergmann said in a call with analysts. 

The group's operating earnings grew 10% to €490 million in the quarter, lifting the margin to 31.6% from 30.1% a year ago. 

Impact of ArisGlobal Acquisition

The company, which completed its $1.8 billion purchase of life-sciences software maker ArisGlobal in September, said the deal would add two percentage points to its fourth-quarter growth forecast of 5-8%.

Future Growth Projections

For 2027, ArisGlobal is projected to grow in double digits, Bergmann said.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenue rose 5% to €1.55 billion, lifting operating earnings 10% to €490 million and boosting margin from 30.1% to 31.6%. (SRN News) (srnnews.com)
  • Full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance upgraded to 4–5% (from 3–5%); operating margin target raised to 32.5–32.7%. (User-provided)
  • Acquired ArisGlobal (~$1.8 billion in September), expected to add about 2 percentage points to Q4 growth and be accretive to both revenue and EPS in Year 1. (User-provided + ArisGlobal synergies context from Q2 reporting) (3ds.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Dassault Systèmes' new 2026 revenue and margin targets?
Dassault Systèmes now targets a 4-5% revenue growth for 2026 and an operating margin of 32.5-32.7%.
How much did Dassault Systèmes' Q3 revenue grow?
Dassault Systèmes' third-quarter revenue rose by 5% to €1.55 billion ($1.73 billion).
How will the ArisGlobal acquisition impact Dassault Systèmes' growth?
The ArisGlobal deal is expected to add two percentage points to Dassault Systèmes' Q4 growth forecast.
What was the operating earnings growth for Dassault Systèmes in this quarter?
Operating earnings grew 10% to €490 million, raising the margin to 31.6% from 30.1% year-on-year.
What is the outlook for ArisGlobal’s growth in 2027?
ArisGlobal is projected to grow in double digits in 2027.

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