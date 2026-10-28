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TPG pursues $5 billion acquisition of British data centre group Ark, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TPG pursues $5 billion acquisition of British data centre group Ark, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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TPG in Talks for $5 Billion Acquisition of Ark Data Centres, FT Says

Overview of the Acquisition Talks

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Global alternative asset manager TPG is in talks to buy British data centre group Ark from Elliott Investment Management at a valuation of about $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Key Details of the Negotiations

Here are some details:

Status of Discussions

• Discussions are ongoing, although a deal was not guaranteed, the newspaper said

Responses from Involved Parties

• Reuters could not verify the report. TPG and Ark Data Centres did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours

Ark Data Centres' Partnerships

• Ark has a joint venture with the UK Government’s Cabinet Office, called Crown Hosting Data Centres, which gives it access to all UK public data centre requirements

Background on Elliott's Ownership

• Elliott, which had acquired Ark Data Centres in 2012, was exploring strategic options for the unit in a possible sale that could fetch more than $4 billion, Reuters had reported last year

Previous Reports on Potential Sale

(Reporting by Harishankar Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • TPG is in talks to buy Ark Data Centres from Elliott at an approximate $5 billion valuation, per FT reports, but discussions are ongoing and not certain.
  • Ark, acquired by Elliott in 2012, holds a strategic JV with the UK government (Crown Hosting Data Centres), giving access to public sector data needs.
  • Elliott had earlier explored selling Ark at over £3 billion (~$4 billion) in 2025, indicating a rising valuation on renewed interest in data‑centre assets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is TPG considering acquiring?
TPG is in talks to acquire British data centre group Ark from Elliott Investment Management.
What is the reported valuation of Ark Data Centres?
The reported valuation for Ark Data Centres is around $5 billion.
Does Ark Data Centres have any partnerships?
Yes, Ark has a joint venture with the UK Government's Cabinet Office called Crown Hosting Data Centres.
Is the acquisition deal between TPG and Ark confirmed?
No, discussions are ongoing and a deal is not yet guaranteed.
Who previously acquired Ark Data Centres?
Elliott Investment Management acquired Ark Data Centres in 2012.

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