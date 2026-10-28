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Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Heineken CEO Rafael Oliveira Sets Focus on Growth and Accountability After Strong Q3

Heineken's Leadership Transition and Q3 Performance

By Emma Rumney

Leadership Change at Heineken

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Heineken's CEO Rafael Oliveira said on Wednesday the company needs more accountability across the business and a stronger performance culture to drive consistent growth, in his first statement since taking over the Dutch brewer this month. 

Oliveira succeeded Dolf van den Brink who unexpectedly resigned in January just months after presenting a refreshed strategy and targets for the world's second-largest brewer, leaving a question mark over its plans. 

Q3 Financial Results

The maker of Tiger and Sol alongside its namesake lager reported on Wednesday a rise of more than 4% in both revenues and volumes in the third quarter of the year, well ahead of analyst forecasts.

Challenges and Opportunities

But Oliveira said the company was not always securing growth or winning customers when it should. 

"There is more to do to sharpen execution, increase pace, and build a stronger performance culture, with greater accountability across the business," he said in a statement, adding that his first impressions had been positive overall. 

Future Outlook

Oliveira said he would say more about his direction for Heineken at its full-year results in February. 

Market Expectations and Strategic Priorities

Analysts had expected the brewer to report 2.9% growth in total volumes and 3.5% growth in revenues on an organic basis. 

The company attributed its strong growth to its key global brands and other strategic priorities, such as low and no alcohol brews or more expensive labels. 

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • CEO Rafael Oliveira emphasised the need for sharper execution, increased pace, and stronger accountability across the business to deliver consistent growth.
  • Heineken reported better‑than‑expected Q3 results, with revenue and volumes rising over 4%, ahead of analyst forecasts.
  • Oliveira, who took over in October, will outline his strategic direction at the full‑year results in February amid ongoing focus on premium brands and low/no‑alcohol innovation (e.g. Heineken 0.0).
  • He succeeds Dolf van den Brink, whose unexpected resignation in January left uncertainty over the brewer’s refreshed strategy and targets.
  • Heineken continues to double down on its low‑ and no‑alcohol offerings—launching new product innovations such as Heineken 0.0 flavours, “triple‑zero” variants, and expanding draught availability—as part of its long‑term EverGreen 2030 ambition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Heineken's new CEO?
Rafael Oliveira became Heineken's CEO in October, succeeding Dolf van den Brink.
What strategy changes did Heineken's new CEO highlight?
Rafael Oliveira emphasized more accountability, a stronger performance culture, and sharper execution for driving growth.
How did Heineken perform in the third quarter?
Heineken reported over 4% growth in both revenues and volumes, surpassing analyst forecasts.
What will be announced at Heineken's full-year results?
Rafael Oliveira plans to share more details on his future direction for Heineken at its full-year results in February.
What factors contributed to Heineken's strong third-quarter growth?
Growth was attributed to strong global brands, low and no alcohol brews, and premium product labels.

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