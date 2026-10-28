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Finance

Thyssenkrupp's tk accelis starts trading in top German listing of 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp’s tk accelis Makes Major Stock Market Debut in Germany for 2026

Overview of tk accelis Stock Market Debut and Thyssenkrupp’s Strategy

tk accelis Listing: Key Details

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Materials trader tk accelis makes its stock market debut on Wednesday in Germany's biggest listing so far in 2026 and conglomerate Thyssenkrupp's latest move to become a holding company.

Share Distribution and Business Operations

Thyssenkrupp is spinning off 49% of its tk accelis shares to existing investors and retaining a majority in the business which buys, sells and processes materials such as steel and alloys and manages their warehousing.

Major Clients and Financial Impact

With Airbus, BP, Tesla and Volkswagen among its customers, tk accelis accounts for around 15,500 employees, or around 17% of Thyssenkrupp's total, as well as €11.4 billion ($12.7 billion), or nearly a third, of group sales.

Market Valuation and Financial Outlook

Enterprise Value Estimates

Brokerage Jefferies, in a study ahead of the spin-off, estimated the enterprise value of tk accelis at between €2.6 billion and €4.8 billion, adding that its shares could start trading at between €29 and €64 each.

Profit Margin Targets and Expansion Plans

In July, tk accelis said it was targeting an adjusted core profit margin of 4% to 5% over the medium term, compared with 2% during the 2024/2025 fiscal year, and has singled out the US market as a key location for expansion.

Industry Context and Thyssenkrupp’s Broader Strategy

Sector Consolidation

Competitor Activity

The Thyssenkrupp unit is gaining autonomy as the materials sector consolidates. Smaller German rival Kloeckner & Co is being acquired by US firm Worthington Steel and US peers Ryerson and Olympic Steel are merging.

Ongoing Divestments

The spin-off continues Thyssenkrupp's strategy of divesting substantial stakes in its operating divisions, including minority stakes in warship builder TKMS and hydrogen division Thyssenkrupp Nucera.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The spin‑off follows approval by Thyssenkrupp's Extraordinary General Meeting on August 7, 2026, where shareholders voted to transfer 49% of tk accelis shares to existing shareholders on a 20:1 ratio. Thyssenkrupp retains a 51% majority stake. (thyssenkrupp.com)
  • tk accelis—formerly Materials Services—is Germany and Europe’s top manufacturer‑independent materials distributor and the third‑largest in North America, with €11.4 billion in sales in 2024/25, about 15,500 employees, and a shift toward a “Materials‑as‑a‑Service” model. (thyssenkrupp.com)
  • Brokerage Jefferies values tk accelis’ enterprise value at between €2.6 billion and €4.8 billion and anticipates share pricing between €29 and €64. The company aims to lift adjusted core profit margins to 4–5%, up from 2% in fiscal 2024/25, and sees the U.S. as a key expansion market. (live.euronext.com)
  • tk accelis shares begin trading in Frankfurt’s Prime Standard and on Xetra on October 28, 2026. The stock will join the MDAX index for one day to support index tracking, with pre‑trading starting at 07:00 CET and the opening auction around 08:55–09:00 CET. (thyssenkrupp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is tk accelis and what does it do?
Tk accelis is a materials trader spun off from Thyssenkrupp, dealing in metals like steel and alloys and managing their warehousing.
How does tk accelis' stock market debut impact Thyssenkrupp?
The debut is part of Thyssenkrupp's strategy to become a holding company and divest stakes in core divisions, retaining majority ownership in tk accelis.
What is the estimated value of tk accelis after the spin-off?
Brokerage Jefferies estimates tk accelis' enterprise value between €2.6 billion and €4.8 billion, with shares expected to trade at €29-€64 each.
Which major companies are customers of tk accelis?
Customers of tk accelis include Airbus, BP, Tesla, and Volkswagen.
What are tk accelis' future business targets?
Tk accelis aims for a 4%-5% adjusted core profit margin and has identified the US market as key for expansion.

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