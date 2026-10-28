GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Straumann Q3 sales slightly beat expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Straumann Q3 sales slightly beat expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Straumann Q3 Sales Outperform Expectations as Global Markets Rebound

Q3 Financial Performance and Regional Market Highlights

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann reported sales slightly above expectations in the third quarter citing strong growth from all its key regions.

Regional Performance Overview

Investors are closely watching Straumann's performance in North America, where high interest rates and inflation have been a concern, and in China, where uncertainty around the planned volume-based procurement pricing reform remains in focus.

Key Financial Results

• The group reported third-quarter revenue of 667.1 million Swiss francs ($805.1 million) compared to a Vara consensus of 662.3 million.

North America

Sales Growth Amid Economic Pressures

• North American sales grew 7.5% organically in the July-September period, despite continued pressure from tariffs.

Asia Pacific

China Returns to Growth

• Asia Pacific sales grew 10.3% in the quarter, with China returning to growth after several quarters marked by uncertainty surrounding volume-based procurement, the company said.

Outlook and Leadership Transition

• The company confirmed its outlook for the full year.

• Christopher Norbye is set to succeed Guillaume Daniellot as CEO on Dec. 1, following the transition announced alongside first-half results in August.

($1 = 0.8286 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Cian Muenster and Isabela Kruczynska; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue slightly beat expectations: CHF 667.1 million vs. CHF 662.3 million consensus
  • North America grew 7.5 % organically despite tariffs pressures; Asia Pacific grew 10.3 % with China returning to growth amid VBP uncertainty
  • Full-year guidance upheld; Christopher Norbye will take over as CEO from December 1, succeeding Guillaume Daniellot

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue did Straumann report in Q3?
Straumann reported third-quarter revenue of 667.1 million Swiss francs ($805.1 million).
Which regions drove Straumann's Q3 growth?
Strong sales growth was recorded in North America and Asia Pacific, with China returning to growth.
What challenges are impacting Straumann’s North American performance?
High interest rates, inflation, and continued pressure from tariffs have been concerns in North America.
Is Straumann maintaining its full-year outlook?
Yes, Straumann has confirmed its outlook for the full year.
Who will be Straumann’s next CEO?
Christopher Norbye will succeed Guillaume Daniellot as CEO on December 1.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins

Symrise flags slower Q4 growth, spending pressure on margins

Image for Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix

Traton's nine-month operating profit rises 13% on volume, pricing and product mix

Image for Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase

Spain's Endesa confirms outlook after 15% profit increase

Image for Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels

Analysis-China's new export curbs draw a line around its AI crown jewels

Image for GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook

GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook

Image for Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing

Dove maker Unilever beats quarterly sales estimates on strong demand, pricing

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Instant Payments Are Becoming Ordinary. Preventing Fraud Is the Next Test
Image for German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows
German consumer sentiment slips on inflation fears, survey shows
Image for Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention
Volkswagen's journey: Beetle maker's wartime roots to reinvention
Image for Stellantis posts modest Q3 operating income but burns €4 billion
Stellantis posts modest Q3 operating income but burns €4 billion
Image for Germany set for record trade deficit with Asia-Pacific in 2026, report says
Germany set for record trade deficit with Asia-Pacific in 2026, report says
Image for SSAB tops quarterly profit expectations aided by higher European steel prices
SSAB tops quarterly profit expectations aided by higher European steel prices
Image for Generic drugmaker Sandoz lowers sales outlook, lifts profit forecast
Generic drugmaker Sandoz lowers sales outlook, lifts profit forecast
Image for Delivery Hero raises full-year forecast again on strong Q3 growth
Delivery Hero raises full-year forecast again on strong Q3 growth
Image for Higher prices lift Danone quarterly sales, Mizone in China weighs
Higher prices lift Danone quarterly sales, Mizone in China weighs
Image for Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Image for Santander's Q3 underlying net profit rises despite drop in Brazil
Santander's Q3 underlying net profit rises despite drop in Brazil
Image for Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says
Heineken has more to do to deliver growth, new CEO says
View All Finance Posts