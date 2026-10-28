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Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Remy Cointreau beats Q2 sales forecasts, confirms full-year targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Remy Cointreau Surpasses Q2 Sales Forecasts and Reaffirms Annual Targets

Remy Cointreau’s Second-Quarter Performance and Outlook

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau posted a 4.2% rise in organic second-quarter sales on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts, as cognac shipments to China accelerated ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival. 

The group is seeking to rebuild growth after a prolonged downturn caused by US distributor destocking and weak demand in China. 

Key Financial Highlights

Second-Quarter Sales Results

• Second-quarter organic sales rose 4.2% to €280.1 million ($311,86 million), ahead of a 3.6% average forecast in a company-compiled consensus

Cognac Segment Performance

• Cognac organic sales came in 12.4% to €189.9 million, beating analysts' expectations of €186.4 million

Annual Guidance and Financial Impacts

• The group confirms its full year guidance

Tariff and Currency Effects

• Remy said it now expects a tariff impact of about €5 million on current operating profit, versus around €20 million previously, mainly reflecting lower US tariffs

• The group also said it expects a positive full-year currency effect of around €15 million on sales, versus around minus €15 million previously

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Etienne Breban in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic Q2 sales growth of 4.2% (€280.1 M) beat the 3.6% consensus, with cognac up 12.4% (€189.9 M) vs €186.4 M forecast.
  • Tariff impact on current operating profit is now expected at around €5 million, down from prior estimates of €20 million, thanks to lower U.S. tariffs.
  • Currency effects have turned positive: Remy now anticipates a €15 million boost to full‑year sales, reversing prior expectations of a €15 million headwind.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Remy Cointreau's Q2 organic sales growth?
Remy Cointreau posted a 4.2% rise in organic second-quarter sales.
How did Remy Cointreau's cognac sales perform in China?
Cognac shipments to China accelerated ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, supporting sales growth.
What is the company's outlook for the full year?
Remy Cointreau confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting positive currency impacts and lower tariff-related costs.
How have tariffs and currency effects impacted Remy Cointreau's results?
The company expects around €5 million tariff impact, down from €20 million, and a positive full-year currency effect of about €15 million.

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