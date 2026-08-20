CVC Capital Partners Set to Bid for Aldermore as FirstRand Plans Exit

Private Equity Interest in Aldermore Amid FirstRand's Strategic Shift

CVC Capital Partners Prepares Bid

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is preparing a bid for British challenger bank Aldermore, Sky News reported on Thursday, joining a growing field of suitors for the lender owned by South Africa's FirstRand.

Timeline and Bid Submission

• CVC has been laying the groundwork for a potential offer for months and is expected to submit a takeover proposal ahead of a September deadline, according to the report.

FirstRand's Exit and Financial Implications

Impact of UK Motor Finance Scandal

• FirstRand said in April it would exit Aldermore after anticipated payouts tied to a UK motor finance mis-selling scandal forced it to raise provisions to £750 million.

Other Potential Bidders and Market Dynamics

List of Interested Parties

• Sky News, which earlier named Lloyds Banking Group, Shawbrook and Metro Bank as potential bidders, said Metro Bank was now unlikely to bid.

Comments from Involved Parties

• CVC, Aldermore, FirstRand and Metro Bank declined to comment.

Possible Asset Separation

• Sky News also said advisers were expected to allow bidders to make separate offers for Aldermore's banking operations and MotoNovo, its motor-finance arm.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Krisha Bhatt; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Joyjeet Das)