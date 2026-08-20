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Finance

CVC Capital Partners prepares bid for UK's Aldermore, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions

CVC Capital Partners Set to Bid for Aldermore as FirstRand Plans Exit

Private Equity Interest in Aldermore Amid FirstRand's Strategic Shift

CVC Capital Partners Prepares Bid

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is preparing a bid for British challenger bank Aldermore, Sky News reported on Thursday, joining a growing field of suitors for the lender owned by South Africa's FirstRand.

Timeline and Bid Submission

• CVC has been laying the groundwork for a potential offer for months and is expected to submit a takeover proposal ahead of a September deadline, according to the report.

FirstRand's Exit and Financial Implications

Impact of UK Motor Finance Scandal

• FirstRand said in April it would exit Aldermore after anticipated payouts tied to a UK motor finance mis-selling scandal forced it to raise provisions to £750 million.

Other Potential Bidders and Market Dynamics

List of Interested Parties

• Sky News, which earlier named Lloyds Banking Group, Shawbrook and Metro Bank as potential bidders, said Metro Bank was now unlikely to bid.

Comments from Involved Parties

• CVC, Aldermore, FirstRand and Metro Bank declined to comment.

Possible Asset Separation

• Sky News also said advisers were expected to allow bidders to make separate offers for Aldermore's banking operations and MotoNovo, its motor-finance arm.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Krisha Bhatt; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • CVC has been laying groundwork for a formal offer for months; a takeover proposal expected before September deadline (Sky News via Reuters)
  • FirstRand plans to exit Aldermore after raising provisions to £750 million due to motor‑finance mis‑selling redress scheme (sahmcapital.com)
  • Other potential bidders include Lloyds and Shawbrook; Metro Bank now seen as unlikely, and bidders permitted to submit separate offers for Aldermore’s banking arm and its MotoNovo motor‑finance business

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is preparing a bid for Aldermore?
CVC Capital Partners is preparing a bid for Aldermore, according to Sky News.
Why is FirstRand selling Aldermore?
FirstRand is selling Aldermore due to increased provisions following a UK motor finance mis-selling scandal.
Which other companies were named as potential bidders for Aldermore?
Lloyds Banking Group, Shawbrook, and Metro Bank were previously named as potential bidders, though Metro Bank is now unlikely to bid.
Will bidders be able to make offers for specific parts of Aldermore?
Yes, bidders may be allowed to make separate offers for Aldermore's banking operations and its motor-finance arm, MotoNovo.

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