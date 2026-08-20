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Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com offers EU remedies in Ceconomy takeover probe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com offers EU remedies in Ceconomy takeover probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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JD.com Proposes Remedies to Address EU Probe in $2.5 Billion Ceconomy Deal

Overview of JD.com's Ceconomy Acquisition and EU Investigation

JD.com's Bid and EU Regulatory Response

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has offered remedies in the European Union's probe of its $2.5 ‌billion bid for German electronics retailer Ceconomy, according to an EU regulatory filing.

Details of Remedies and Regulatory Filing

• The filing did not specify the remedies offered.

Background on the EU Investigation

• The European ​Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal ​in May under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation that ⁠targets unfair foreign state aid, citing concerns that JD.com might have received ‌foreign ⁠subsidies that could distort the bloc's market.

Regulatory Concerns and Formal Notice

• JD.com was hit with ​a formal notice of regulatory concerns over its bid last month.

China's Response to the EU Probe

• China said on ​Wednesday that the EU's investigation constituted "improper extraterritorial jurisdiction" and ordered entities not to implement or assist with the probe.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Bart Meijer. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • JD.com submitted remedies to the European Commission in May, but details remain undisclosed.
  • The European Commission’s investigation centers on potential Chinese state subsidies—such as preferential financing, tax breaks, and grants—that may have distorted competition.
  • China has condemned the probe as extraterritorial overreach and instructed entities to refrain from cooperating with EU investigators.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU investigating regarding JD.com's Ceconomy takeover?
The EU is examining JD.com's $2.5 billion bid for Ceconomy for potential market distortion due to foreign subsidies.
What remedies has JD.com offered in the EU probe?
While remedies have been offered, the regulatory filing did not specify what those remedies are.
Why did the European Commission open a full-scale investigation?
The full-scale investigation was opened over concerns that JD.com might have received unfair foreign subsidies.
How has China responded to the EU investigation into JD.com?
China called the EU's investigation 'improper extraterritorial jurisdiction' and instructed entities not to cooperate.
When did JD.com receive a formal notice of regulatory concerns?
JD.com was hit with a formal notice of regulatory concerns over its Ceconomy bid in July.

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