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Prince Harry and Meghan to relocate back to Britain, media reports say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Prince Harry and Meghan to relocate back to Britain, media reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Prince Harry and Meghan Set to Relocate with Their Children Back to Britain

Royal Family's Move Back to Britain

Background of the Relocation

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to relocate with their children back to Britain this month, six years after they stepped down from their royal duties, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Details of the Move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relocating with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to Britain for an extended period and the children will begin school there in September, People magazine and British newspaper The Telegraph reported.

Official Response

Spokespeople for Harry and Meghan had no comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • The Sussexes will establish a private, non‑royal residence in the UK while retaining homes in California and Portugal, though they currently have no plans to resume royal roles.
  • Their children, Archie and Lilibet, are enrolled in British schools starting September 2026, indicating an extended stay.
  • The move follows renewed reconciliation efforts with the King, offering potential for stronger engagement with the royal family in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Prince Harry and Meghan relocating to Britain?
Prince Harry and Meghan plan to move back to Britain this month, media reports state.
Who will be relocating with Prince Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will relocate together.
Will Prince Harry and Meghan’s children attend school in Britain?
Yes, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to begin school in Britain in September.
Did Harry and Meghan's spokesperson comment on the move?
Spokespeople for Harry and Meghan had no comment regarding the reports.

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