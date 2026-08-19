Prince Harry and Meghan Set to Relocate with Their Children Back to Britain
Royal Family's Move Back to Britain
Background of the Relocation
LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to relocate with their children back to Britain this month, six years after they stepped down from their royal duties, media outlets reported on Wednesday.
Details of the Move
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are relocating with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to Britain for an extended period and the children will begin school there in September, People magazine and British newspaper The Telegraph reported.
Official Response
Spokespeople for Harry and Meghan had no comment.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Edmund Klamann)