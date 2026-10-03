GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway's sovereign fund logo reflecting divestment from Israeli stocks amid Gaza conflict - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the logo of Norway's Sovereign Fund, which plans to divest from Israeli companies due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This decision reflects ethical investment practices and highlights the fund's significant influence in global finance.
Finance

France to step up Ebola funding in Congo amid resurgence fears, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Global Health Epidemics

France Steps Up Ebola Funding in Congo to Counter Resurgence Threat

France's Enhanced Efforts Against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo

French Foreign Minister's Visit and Warnings

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - France will step up its support for efforts to eradicate Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Saturday during a visit to a region hit by the virus, warning that it could quickly resurge if vigilance waned.

  • Barrot made rare trip by a Western leader to the northeastern Congolese city of Bunia, where a laboratory-confirmed case of mpox was identified in mid-September.

Financial Commitments and Future Proposals

  • France allocated €13.4 million ($15.1 million) to the fight against Ebola between January and July.
  • Barrot said he would propose additional humanitarian funding for Ebola during upcoming French budget discussions.

Humanitarian Aid and Medical Research Initiatives

  • France's response came through humanitarian aid, medical research and the PRISM programme launched during President Emmanuel Macron's 2023 visit.

Upcoming National Humanitarian Conference

  • A national humanitarian conference is to be held in Paris on October 6, during which Ebola is to be discussed.

Statements and Praise from French Officials

Barrot's Warning on Ebola Resurgence

  • "Ebola may seem far away to some people or political leaders, but it can return very quickly. Our responsibility is to prevent those resurgences," Barrot told reporters in Bunia.

Recognition of Efforts by Local and International Partners

  • Barrot praised Congolese authorities, UN agencies, humanitarian organisations and medical workers for containing the epidemic and preventing it from spreading to major urban centres in Congo and beyond.
Public Reassurance
  • "There is no need to fear or worry. First and foremost, we must fight the epidemic where it emerges," Barrot said when asked whether it could spread after a case was reported in France.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8887 euros)

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • France has already provided €13.4 million ($15.1 million) between January and July 2026, and delivered 20 tonnes of aid – including preventive equipment and medications – to Ituri province in July 2026 (diplomatie.gouv.fr).
  • The PRISME international research platform, launched in 2023 between France and the DRC, underpins collaborative efforts in epidemic response, tracking diseases like Ebola, COVID‑19 and mpox (anrs.fr).
  • France supports the EBO‑PEP trial for Ebola prophylaxis, with €3.4 million from EU EDCTP3 and additional funding mobilized, reinforcing prevention strategies in Bunia (anrs.fr).
  • DRC’s Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak declared in mid‑May 2026 remains out of control with over 8,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths by early October (apnews.com).
  • France will propose further humanitarian Ebola funding in upcoming budget discussions, underscoring vigilance to prevent resurgence amid spreading cases (presidence.cd).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding has France allocated to fight Ebola in Congo?
France allocated €13.4 million ($15.1 million) between January and July to support efforts to eradicate Ebola in eastern Congo.
What type of support is France providing for Ebola prevention?
France is supporting Ebola prevention through humanitarian aid, medical research, and the PRISM programme, along with additional proposed funding.
Why is France increasing Ebola funding in Congo?
France is increasing funding to prevent a resurgence of Ebola, warning that vigilance must not wane to avoid rapid spread of the virus.
Who praised the efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak?
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot praised Congolese authorities, UN agencies, humanitarian organizations, and medical workers.
When will Ebola be discussed at a national level in France?
A national humanitarian conference in Paris on October 6 will include discussions about Ebola.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

Image for Portugal prosecutors probe legality of US use of Lajes base in Iran war

Portugal prosecutors probe legality of US use of Lajes base in Iran war

Image for Renault to invest over €10 billion in France in EVs, affordable cars, CEO says

Renault to invest over €10 billion in France in EVs, affordable cars, CEO says

Image for Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe in attempted 'terrorist attack', UAE says

Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe in attempted 'terrorist attack', UAE says

Image for Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one

Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one

Image for US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy says it has no candidate for ECB chief, calls for clarity over Lagarde
Italy says it has no candidate for ECB chief, calls for clarity over Lagarde
Image for 'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity
'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity
Image for China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU
China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU
Image for Stocks rise after weak US jobs data but bonds resume selling
Stocks rise after weak US jobs data but bonds resume selling
Image for Exclusive-Trump visa policies weigh on Columbia journalism program as admissions pause
Exclusive-Trump visa policies weigh on Columbia journalism program as admissions pause
Image for G7 countries agree on release of diesel and oil stocks after US pressure
G7 countries agree on release of diesel and oil stocks after US pressure
Image for Italy hikes growth outlook but budget deficit to rise from next year
Italy hikes growth outlook but budget deficit to rise from next year
Image for Dollar set for fourth weekly gain versus euro
Dollar set for fourth weekly gain versus euro
Image for Oil settles lower after Europe agrees to tap diesel reserves
Oil settles lower after Europe agrees to tap diesel reserves
Image for Germany may grow twice as fast this year as earlier thought, Bundesbank says
Germany may grow twice as fast this year as earlier thought, Bundesbank says
Image for Students and police clash as France struggles to quell school protests
Students and police clash as France struggles to quell school protests
Image for US-Ukrainian investment fund seals first critical minerals deal
US-Ukrainian investment fund seals first critical minerals deal
View All Finance Posts