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The Bank of England has decided to move the CHAPS opening time from 06:00 to 01:30, targeting September 2027. Sending during the early morning extension will be optional for direct participants, but all direct participants will receive CHAPS payments from 01:30 (

A longer banking day changes the service promise

The Bank of England has decided to move the CHAPS opening time from 06:00 to 01:30, targeting September 2027. Sending during the early morning extension will be optional for direct participants, but all direct participants will receive CHAPS payments from 01:30 (early morning extension policy).

For corporate treasury, that is not a simple extension of a cutoff. It changes when sterling value can arrive, when a payment can be final, how bank balances are observed and when operational support may be needed. The commercial opportunity is earlier certainty for selected high-value payments; the operational risk is creating a nominally longer service without aligning people, approvals, systems and liquidity.

The right response is use-case led. Most companies will not need to originate CHAPS payments at 01:30 every day, and many will continue to operate within familiar business hours. But groups with global operations, time-sensitive completions, material sterling funding flows or early supply-chain obligations should determine whether earlier settlement can reduce prefunding, remove uncertainty or improve the handoff between regions.

Know what the policy does and does not change

The early morning window is a CHAPS change, not a universal reset of UK payment systems. The Bank's policy says other systems such as Bacs, Faster Payments, card schemes and CREST continue on their existing timelines between 01:30 and 06:00 (early morning extension policy). A corporate process that depends on several rails may therefore remain constrained by the least available component.

Direct participants may choose whether to send in the new window, but receipt starts at 01:30. Corporate customers access CHAPS through their banks, so the actual proposition will depend on each bank's channel, processing, credit, liquidity and support model. Treasury teams should not infer that every existing service, cutoff or value-added control automatically moves earlier.

Ask banks for a product-level service definition

Bank discussions should separate receipt, initiation, validation, release, rejection, repair, reporting and customer support. A bank may be able to settle an eligible instruction early while keeping online channel access, manual repair or relationship support on a different schedule.

Request a written service matrix for each account and channel. It should cover opening time, file and API availability, payment types, approval cutoff, future-dated instructions, balance reporting, status messages, repair handling, cancellation, pricing, limits and escalation. The gap between settlement capability and usable corporate service is where assumptions become incidents.

Build a portfolio of early-settlement use cases

The strongest business cases are not based on speed alone. They identify a payment or funding decision where earlier finality creates measurable value. Companies should catalogue flows by amount, currency link, counterparty, deadline, originating region, approval process, bank and failure consequence.

Global treasury handoffs

An Asia-based treasury team may be active during the new window, while UK staff are not. Earlier CHAPS could allow a regional hub to complete sterling funding or move acquisition proceeds with less waiting. The case depends on delegated authority, local support, secure access and the receiving party's ability to recognise value.

The operating model should specify which team owns the payment at each stage. A follow-the-sun design is not achieved by extending system access; it needs documented handoffs, consistent permissions, a shared queue and an escalation route that works across time zones.

Time-sensitive corporate events

Property completions, debt drawdowns, collateral movements, investment subscriptions and large supplier payments can be sensitive to settlement timing. Earlier finality may create more contingency before a contractual or operational deadline. Treasury should test the end-to-end event, because legal advisers, agents, counterparties and internal approvers may still work to current hours.

Liquidity concentration and release

Earlier receipt could improve the timing of cash concentration or allow funds to be redeployed sooner. Yet an incoming CHAPS payment is valuable only when the treasury workstation, bank reporting and decision process recognise it. Balance visibility and transaction status are therefore part of the use case, not secondary features.

Redesign liquidity around available, not assumed, value

The Bank describes earlier settlement as supporting liquidity management and better alignment with international markets (early morning extension policy). Companies should translate that system-level benefit into account-level rules.

Map the first hours of the sterling day

Create a timeline from 01:30 to the normal start of UK operations. Show expected receipts, payment releases, intragroup funding, bank sweeps, investment windows, borrowing access, balance reports and human coverage. Identify dependencies that remain closed. The result may reveal that only a narrow set of flows can use early value safely at first.

Cash forecasts should add time buckets rather than treating the day as one point. A balance technically available at 02:00 is different from one operationally confirmed at 08:00. Define when treasury regards cash as usable, what message or statement proves receipt and which team may act on it.

Avoid replacing one buffer with another

Earlier settlement can reduce some prefunding, but it may also create demand for overnight account balances or committed liquidity. Measure the net effect. The business case should compare avoided buffers, bank charges, funding cost, staffing and technology cost, as well as the value of earlier certainty.

Scenario tests should include a delayed receipt, a bank that does not offer early sending, an instruction held for review, a channel outage and an unexpected high-value credit. The objective is a resilient funding rule, not the thinnest possible balance.

Extend controls to match the usable window

A payment channel available at 01:30 cannot rely on an approval or support process that begins at 08:00. Companies need a deliberate choice: make early sending unavailable, permit it only for pre-approved instructions, or provide staffed approval and exception coverage.

Use entitlement tiers

Create a specific entitlement for early CHAPS rather than copying daytime rights. Restrict it by entity, account, user, payment purpose, counterparty, amount and channel. High-risk changes such as a new beneficiary or amended settlement instruction may remain prohibited in the early window even when routine payments are allowed.

Future-dated and pre-positioned instructions can reduce overnight manual work, but they shift risk into preparation and release controls. Require dual approval, a final pre-release validation and a clear rule for cancelling or holding an instruction when the underlying event changes.

Design alerts for decisions

Alerts should direct a named team to an action. Examples include receipt above a threshold, payment not released by the intended time, status unchanged beyond tolerance, balance below the early-window floor or a file rejected. Avoid sending broad notifications that everyone can see but nobody owns.

The Bank's June 2026 industry forum noted that the roadmap requires changes to business and operating models and may affect liquidity management (RTGS CHAPS Industry Forum). Corporate readiness should therefore include procedures, staffing and vendor contracts, not just bank connectivity.

Make data and reconciliation near-real-time enough

Treasury workstations, enterprise resource planning systems and bank connectivity platforms often operate on scheduled cycles. If the first bank statement or reconciliation process arrives hours after settlement, early access may deliver little operational value.

Define the minimum message set

For each use case, specify the initiation message, acknowledgement, status, debit or credit confirmation, balance view and end-of-day statement. Confirm when each is available and whether identifiers persist across bank and internal systems. A stable end-to-end reference is essential for automatic matching and fast investigation.

The Bank's future RTGS roadmap includes further API capability and synchronisation work, while its 2026 industry roadmap places additional API functionality in 2027 (Future Roadmap for RTGS; RTGS CHAPS Industry Forum). Companies should ask their banks what customer-facing services will change, but avoid designing around functionality that has not been contractually committed.

Reconcile by exception

An early-window dashboard should show expected and actual payments, current status, account balance, unmatched items and the owner of each exception. It should not require staff to compare multiple bank portals manually. Automatic matching rules must be tested with real identifiers, charges and value dates.

The value-date boundary deserves special attention as operating hours lengthen. The Bank's next-steps consultation says the point at which RTGS moves from one value date to the next is a design consideration for progress toward near 24x7 settlement (near-24x7 consultation). Corporate accounting, interest allocation and cutoffs should use the bank's confirmed treatment rather than assuming calendar date equals banking date.

Contract for an end-to-end banking service

Corporate bank reviews should turn the new hours into testable service requirements. Add the early window to requests for proposal, service reviews and account documentation where it matters. Compare not only stated availability but also support, resilience, reporting, limits and economics.

Questions for relationship banks

Ask when customer-originated early payments will be accepted; which channels support them; whether pre-advice or prefunding is required; when balances and statuses update; how repairs are handled; what support is available; which fees apply; and how the bank will notify customers of incidents. Also ask whether indirect access or correspondent dependencies change the service.

For receipts, clarify when value appears, whether sweeps operate, how credit advices are delivered and whether downstream liquidity products recognise the balance. Treasury should capture answers in the service matrix and require changes to pass internal change control.

A 12-month implementation sequence

Months 1-3: discover and decide

Inventory material sterling flows and identify candidate use cases. Obtain service roadmaps from core banks and vendors. Quantify value, dependencies and operational cost. Approve a small target portfolio rather than declaring the whole treasury day extended.

Months 4-6: design the operating model

Set account-level liquidity rules, entitlements, approval paths, support coverage and exception ownership. Update bank service requirements and system specifications. Decide which instructions may be prepared in advance and which actions are prohibited before core hours.

Months 7-9: test end to end

Test files, APIs, portal journeys, reporting and reconciliation with each bank. Rehearse delayed receipts, held payments, failed messages, unavailable staff and connectivity loss. Validate accounting dates, charges and references. Evidence defects and repeat tests after remediation.

Months 10-12: pilot and control go-live

Pilot with low-complexity, high-observability payments and defined limits. Measure settlement time, manual touches, forecast accuracy, liquidity released, exceptions and support response. Expand only when benefits and controls are demonstrated. Maintain a rollback route to core-hour processing.

Prepare for the direction of travel, not an invented endpoint

The Bank is consulting on further movement toward near 24x7 settlement and says longer hours can support innovation, cross-border payments, liquidity and risk management (near-24x7 consultation). It has not, however, converted every future option into final policy.

Companies should build adaptable capabilities: time-bucketed forecasts, role-based entitlements, event-driven reporting, resilient bank connectivity and follow-the-sun ownership. These are useful under the confirmed 01:30 opening and can scale if weekend or longer settlement is later adopted. Avoid committing to staffing or technology based on an assumed 24x7 date.

The companies that benefit most will not be those that send the earliest payment. They will be those that connect earlier settlement to a real business event, preserve control and obtain reliable data from bank to ledger. The change is a chance to make treasury more precise about when cash is genuinely available and who can act on it.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will CHAPS begin opening at 01:30?

The Bank of England is targeting September 2027, subject to final confirmation of timelines with affected direct participants.

Will every company be able to send CHAPS payments at 01:30?

Not automatically. Early sending is optional for CHAPS direct participants, and corporate access depends on the company's bank, channel, account terms, controls and service design.

Must companies staff treasury from 01:30?

No. Staffing should follow approved use cases. Some companies may block early initiation, use only pre-approved instructions or rely on a regional treasury hub, while others may provide limited on-call coverage.

Does the change extend Bacs and Faster Payments hours?

No. The early morning extension policy is specific to CHAPS and RTGS settlement. Other payment systems retain their existing timelines unless their operators make separate changes.

What should companies test with their banks?

Test initiation, approval, status, receipt visibility, balance updates, repair, cancellation, reporting, reconciliation, value date, fees and escalation under both normal and failure scenarios.

How should treasury measure the benefit?

Track avoided prefunding, earlier usable cash, reduced deadline risk, manual touches, exceptions, bank charges, staffing cost and technology cost. Measure value at the use-case level.

References

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