UK Cinemas Restrict Meta AI and Smart Glasses Amid Piracy Concerns

New Policies on Smart Glasses in UK Cinemas

Introduction of Restrictions

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Cinema operators in Britain are introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, including Meta's AI-powered eyewear, the UK Cinema Association said on Thursday, citing privacy and film piracy concerns.

Legal and Regulatory Context

Court Restrictions

The move follows growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities, with courts in England and Wales this month prohibiting Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

Venue-Specific Policies

• Policies vary by venue, with operators introducing prohibitions and/or restrictions rather than a single industry-wide rule.

Accessibility Considerations

Benefits for Access Requirements

• The UK Cinema Association said operators recognise smart glasses can provide benefits to those with specific access requirements.

Ongoing Policy Review

• The association said it would continue working with members to ensure their approach "remains relevant and proportionate."

International Developments

German Advocacy Group Actions

• Elsewhere, a German advocacy group earlier in August said it had filed a criminal complaint against Meta and others involved in selling the Meta devices, citing privacy laws.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Paul Sandle)