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OPmobility agrees to buy Hyundai Mobis' lighting unit for $443 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OPmobility agrees to buy Hyundai Mobis' lighting unit for $443 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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OPmobility to Acquire Hyundai Mobis’ Lighting Business in $443 Million Deal

OPmobility’s Acquisition of Hyundai Mobis’ Lighting Division

Details of the Acquisition Agreement

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Car parts supplier OPmobility has entered into a final agreement to buy Hyundai Mobis' lighting business for an enterprise value of 600 billion Korean won ($443 million), the French firm said on Wednesday. 

Transaction Value and Currency Conversion

($1 = 1,353.3800 won)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • OPmobility signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hyundai Mobis in January 2026 to explore a controlling acquisition of its lighting business, targeting strategic expansion and cost synergies
  • The agreed purchase price amounts to an enterprise value of ₩600 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 443 million, based on the exchange rate of ₱1 = ₩1,353.38
  • The deal reinforces OPmobility’s lighting portfolio and global footprint, following its 2022 acquisition of Varroc Lighting Systems for €520 million

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Hyundai Mobis’ lighting business?
French car parts supplier OPmobility is acquiring Hyundai Mobis’ lighting business.
What is the enterprise value of the deal between OPmobility and Hyundai Mobis?
The enterprise value of the deal is 600 billion Korean won, equivalent to $443 million.
When was the acquisition agreement announced?
The agreement was announced on September 30.
What sector do OPmobility and Hyundai Mobis operate in?
Both companies operate in the car parts and automotive supplier sector.
What is the currency rate referenced in the article?
The exchange rate referenced is $1 = 1,353.3800 Korean won.

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