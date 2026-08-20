JD Sports Lowers 2026/27 Profit Forecast Amid North America Sales Drop

JD Sports Reports Decline in Sales and Adjusts Profit Outlook

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports on Thursday lowered its profit outlook as it reported a steeper decline in second-quarter underlying sales, particularly in its key north American market.

Sales Performance Across Key Markets

FTSE 100-listed JD, which makes about 40% of its sales in North America, said group like-for-like sales fell 3.1% in the 13 weeks to August 1, having fallen 2.5% in its first quarter.

Regional Breakdown

They were down 6.8% in North America and 2.7% lower in Europe, but rose 0.8% in the UK and 1.4% in Asia Pacific.

Factors Impacting North America Sales

JD said its performance in North America reflected weaker core consumer sentiment, a slower quarter for high-heat footwear product, and deferred 'back-to-school' demand from July into the first half of August.

Updated Profit Forecast and Analyst Expectations

The group is now forecasting a full-year 2026/27 profit before tax and adjusting items of £700 million to £800 million ($952 million-$1.09 billion).

That compares to previous guidance of £750 million to £850 million and £852 million made in 2025/26.

Prior to Thursday's update analysts were on average forecasting £781 million.

Market Reaction and Additional Context

Shares in JD have lost about a quarter of their value over the last two years, reflecting pressure on its core younger and less affluent customer base, a market driven by promotions and a lack of innovation from Nike, which is resetting its business and accounts for about 45% of JD sales.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)