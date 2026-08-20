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Britain's JD Sports cuts profit outlook as U.S. sales slump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's JD Sports cuts profit outlook as U.S. sales slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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JD Sports Lowers 2026/27 Profit Forecast Amid North America Sales Drop

JD Sports Reports Decline in Sales and Adjusts Profit Outlook

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports on Thursday lowered its profit outlook as it reported a steeper decline in second-quarter underlying sales, particularly in its key north American market.

Sales Performance Across Key Markets

FTSE 100-listed JD, which makes about 40% of its sales in North America, said group like-for-like sales fell 3.1% in the 13 weeks to August 1, having fallen 2.5% in its first quarter.

Regional Breakdown

They were down 6.8% in North America and 2.7% lower in Europe, but rose 0.8% in the UK and 1.4% in Asia Pacific.

Factors Impacting North America Sales

JD said its performance in North America reflected weaker core consumer sentiment, a slower quarter for high-heat footwear product, and deferred 'back-to-school' demand from July into the first half of August.

Updated Profit Forecast and Analyst Expectations

The group is now forecasting a full-year 2026/27 profit before tax and adjusting items of £700 million to £800 million ($952 million-$1.09 billion).

That compares to previous guidance of £750 million to £850 million and £852 million made in 2025/26.

Prior to Thursday's update analysts were on average forecasting £781 million.

Market Reaction and Additional Context

Shares in JD have lost about a quarter of their value over the last two years, reflecting pressure on its core younger and less affluent customer base, a market driven by promotions and a lack of innovation from Nike, which is resetting its business and accounts for about 45% of JD sales.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Group like‑for‑like sales declined 3.1 % in Q2, with North America slumping 6.8 % as deferred back‑to‑school demand, weak footwear trends and soft consumer sentiment weighed (investing.com).
  • JD trimmed its FY2026/27 pre‑tax profit guidance to £700‑800 million from £750‑850 million, below analysts’ £781 million average estimate (investing.com).
  • JD shares are down about 25 % over two years amid pressure on its younger, less affluent customer base and lacklustre Nike innovation, which accounts for ~45 % of its sales (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did JD Sports lower its profit outlook?
JD Sports lowered its profit outlook due to weaker sales in North America, driven by soft consumer sentiment and reduced demand for key footwear products.
How much did JD Sports' like-for-like sales fall in the second quarter?
Group like-for-like sales fell 3.1% in the 13 weeks to August 1, with North America sales down 6.8%.
What is JD Sports' projected profit before tax for 2026/27?
JD Sports now forecasts a profit before tax and adjusting items of £700 million to £800 million for 2026/27.
What factors contributed to JD Sports' sales decline in North America?
Weaker consumer sentiment, slower footwear sales, and delayed back-to-school demand contributed to the decline.
How have JD Sports' shares performed recently?
JD Sports shares have lost about a quarter of their value over the last two years.

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