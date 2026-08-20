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China Evergrande founder sentenced to life in prison - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China Evergrande founder sentenced to life in prison

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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China Evergrande Founder Hui Ka Yan Sentenced to Life in Prison, Assets Seized

Sentencing and Implications for Evergrande

Background of the Case

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The billionaire founder of China Evergrande Group, the world's most-indebted property developer, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday by a Chinese court, which ordered all his personal property confiscated.

Charges Against Hui Ka Yan

Hui Ka Yan pleaded guilty in April to eight charges, including misuse of funds, fundraising fraud and illegally taking public deposits.

Evergrande's Financial Crisis

Evergrande, once China's premier developer, has defaulted since 2021 on most of its $300 billion in liabilities, its troubles emblematic of a crisis in the property sector that has long dragged on the world's second-biggest economy.

Impact of the Verdict

Consequences for Hui Ka Yan and Stakeholders

Hui's sentence ends his rags-to-riches story but is unlikely to bring much solace to Evergrande's domestic and foreign creditors.

Additional Penalties

Fines and Sentences for Executives

In addition to Hui's sentence, the court in the southern city of Shenzhen said in a statement it had fined Evergrande 8.82 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) and its main subsidiary Hengda Real Estate 7 billion yuan, and sentenced five other senior executives to fines and prison terms ranging from six to 18 years.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 6.7231 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Hui Ka‑yan pleaded guilty to multiple financial crimes in April, including misuse of funds, fundraising fraud and illegally taking public deposits, leading to a life sentence and asset confiscation (theguardian.com)
  • The Shenzhen court imposed fines of ¥8.82 billion on Evergrande and ¥7 billion on Hengda Real Estate; five other executives received jail terms from 6 to 18 years plus fines (apnews.com)
  • Evergrande’s liabilities exceeded $300 billion; the firm's collapse, marked by massive revenue falsification (¥214 billion in 2019 and ¥350 billion in 2020), symbolizes the broader Chinese property sector crisis (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hui Ka Yan?
Hui Ka Yan is the founder of China Evergrande Group, once China's premier property developer.
What sentence did Hui Ka Yan receive?
Hui Ka Yan was sentenced to life in prison by a Chinese court.
What charges did Hui Ka Yan plead guilty to?
He pleaded guilty to eight charges, including misuse of funds, fundraising fraud, and illegally taking public deposits.
How much was Evergrande fined?
Evergrande was fined 8.82 billion yuan ($1.31 billion), and its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate was fined 7 billion yuan.
What does the case signify for China's property sector?
The case highlights the ongoing crisis in China's property sector, affecting both domestic and foreign creditors.

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