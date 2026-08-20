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Finance

The trials of Evergrande, from default to founder's life sentence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Evergrande Debt Crisis: From Default and Collapse to Founder’s Life Sentence

Timeline and Key Events of the Evergrande Debt Crisis

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hui Ka Yan, founder of China Evergrande Group, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for crimes related to the collapse of the world's most-indebted property developer, which shook China's economy and financial markets.

The financial crisis at Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, became public in 2021. The company, delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last year, has defaulted on most of its $300 billion in liabilities.

Here are key events in the debt crisis at Evergrande:

2021: The Crisis Begins

August 2021: Construction Halts and Regulatory Warnings

AUGUST 2021

Many Evergrande projects across the country halt construction because of overdue payments.

China's central bank and banking watchdog summon senior executives and issue a rare warning that Evergrande must reduce its debt risks and prioritise stability.

September 2021: Missed Payments and Cross-Default Risks

SEPTEMBER 2021

Evergrande misses two offshore bond coupon payments totalling $131 million. The payments have a grace period of 30 days.

Evergrande engages financial advisers to examine options, warning of cross-default risks amid plunging property sales.

November 2021: Founder Sells Shares

NOVEMBER 2021

Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan sells 1.2 billion shares worth HK$2.68 billion ($343 million), lowering his stake in Evergrande to 67.9% from 77%.

2022: Trading Suspensions and Asset Seizures

March 2022: Trading Suspension and Investigation

MARCH 2022

Evergrande suspends trading in its shares, citing its inability to publish audited results before March 31 and an investigation of the property management arm in which 13.4 billion yuan ($1.87 billion) of deposits were seized by banks.

November 2022: Founder’s Mansion Seized

NOVEMBER 2022

A mansion belonging to Evergrande's founder in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave is seized by China Construction Bank (Asia).

2023: Restructuring Efforts and Mounting Losses

January 2023: Auditor Resigns

JANUARY 2023

Evergrande says PricewaterhouseCoopers resigned as its auditor over disagreements on matters related to its 2021 accounts.

February 2023: Governance Failures Revealed

FEBRUARY 2023

An independent committee finds Evergrande's directors fell "below standards" through their involvement in diverting loans secured by unit Evergrande Property Services to the group.

March 2023: Offshore Debt-Restructuring Plans

MARCH 2023

Evergrande announces offshore debt-restructuring plans, giving creditors options to swap their debt into new bonds and equity-linked instruments backed by the group and its two Hong Kong-listed companies.

April 2023: Creditor Support for Restructuring

APRIL 2023

Evergrande says 77% of the holders of class-A debts and 30% of the holders of class-C debts have submitted their support for the restructuring proposal.

July 2023: Record Losses Reported

JULY 2023

Evergrande posts net losses of 476 billion yuan for 2021 and 105.9 billion yuan for 2022, versus a profit of 8.1 billion yuan in 2020 when its operations were normal.

August 2023: Trading Resumes and More Losses

AUGUST 2023

Evergrande reports a 33 billion yuan loss for January-June, versus a 66.4 billion yuan loss a year earlier.

Trading in Evergrande's shares resumes after 17 months, with 79% of its market value lost from when it was last traded.

September 2023: Regulatory Actions and Restructuring Delays

SEPTEMBER 2023

China's National Administration of Financial Regulation approves setting up a state-owned insurer to take over all assets and liabilities of Evergrande Life Insurance, a 50%-owned investee company of Evergrande.

Police in southern China say they have detained some staff at Evergrande Financial Wealth Management, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Evergrande.

Evergrande defers scheme meeting initially scheduled for September 25-26, citing the need to reassess restructuring terms.

Evergrande says it cannot meet qualifications for the issuance of new notes as its flagship onshore unit Hengda Real Estate Group was under regulatory investigation for suspected violation of information disclosure.

Evergrande says founder is being investigated over suspected crimes.

October 2023: Court Reprieve

OCTOBER 2023

The Hong Kong High Court gives Evergrande a five-week reprieve to come up with a revised concrete debt restructuring plan to avoid liquidation.

November 2023: Last-Minute Proposal

NOVEMBER 2023

Evergrande makes last-minute revised debt restructuring proposal to offshore creditors ahead of the hearing.

December 2023: More Delays and Opposition

DECEMBER 2023

Evergrande obtains another adjournment from the Hong Kong court, giving it more time to finalise a revamped offshore debt-restructuring plan.

Evergrande's ad hoc bondholder group says it firmly opposes the revised restructuring terms.

2024: Liquidation and Legal Proceedings

January 2024: Liquidation Order and Legal Actions

JANUARY 2024

Evergrande's new-energy vehicle unit says Vice-Chairman Liu Yongzhuo has been detained and is under criminal investigation.

Evergrande Property Services says its units have started legal proceedings against parent Evergrande to recover 11.4 billion yuan of pledge guarantees on deposit certificates.

Evergrande's ad hoc bondholder group joins the liquidation petition against the developer.

Hong Kong court issues a liquidation order for Evergrande. Its shares are suspended from trading.

March 2024: Fines and Lawsuits

MARCH 2024

China fines Evergrande's onshore flagship unit 4.18 billion yuan for fraudulent bond issuance and illegal information disclosure, and the company's founder 47 million yuan and bars him from the securities market for life.

Evergrande's liquidators start legal proceedings against the chairman, his ex-wife and former executives to recover about $6 billion.

2025-2026: Delisting, Asset Sales, and Final Sentencing

August 2025: Delisting and Asset Sales

AUGUST 2025

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange decides to cancel Evergrande's listing, effective on August 25, as its shares fail to resume trading after 18 months of suspension.

Evergrande's liquidators say they have sold $255 million of the firm's assets 18 months into the liquidation process, while they have received creditor claims totalling $45 billion.

September 2025: PwC Suspended and Fined

SEPTEMBER 2025

China hits PwC's mainland China unit with a six-month suspension and a record fine of 441 million yuan over the firm's audit of Evergrande.

April 2026: Founder Pleads Guilty

Life Sentence for Hui Ka Yan

APRIL 2026

Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan pleads guilty in Shenzhen court to eight charges, including misuse of funds, fundraising fraud and il

Key Takeaways

  • Hui Ka Yan pleaded guilty in April to multiple charges—including misuse of funds, fundraising fraud and illegally taking public deposits—and received life in prison with all personal assets confiscated; Evergrande and a key unit were fined over RMB 15.8 billion combined (theduke.fm).
  • Evergrande defaulted beginning in 2021 on most of its roughly $300 billion debt, triggering widespread economic repercussions and a prolonged restructuring and liquidation process (apnews.com).
  • The company was finally delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 25, 2025, after trading had been suspended since January 29, 2024 amid liquidation proceedings (hkex.com.hk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hui Ka Yan and what sentence did he receive?
Hui Ka Yan is the founder of China Evergrande Group and was sentenced to life in prison for crimes related to the company's collapse.
What triggered the Evergrande debt crisis?
The crisis became public in 2021 when Evergrande halted projects and defaulted on over $300 billion in liabilities due to overdue payments.
What major events occurred during Evergrande's financial collapse?
Key events included project halts, bond payment defaults, share suspension, asset seizures, auditor resignation, debt restructuring plans, and ongoing legal investigations.
How did Evergrande attempt to manage its debt crisis?
Evergrande proposed offshore debt-restructuring plans, offering creditors new bonds and equity-linked instruments, and sought court adjournments for more time.
What was the impact of Evergrande's collapse on global markets?
Evergrande's collapse shook China’s economy and financial markets, leading to large net losses and affecting the property and banking sectors globally.

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