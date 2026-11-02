Beyond the Bank Loan: How Smaller Businesses Can Build a More Resilient Funding Mix

For a growing company, access to finance is rarely a single decision about whether to borrow. A business needs cash for everyday operations, investment for equipment and technology, and enough flexibility to manage demand that arrives later than expected. Funding those needs with one product can cre…

For a growing company, access to finance is rarely a single decision about whether to borrow. A business needs cash for everyday operations, investment for equipment and technology, and enough flexibility to manage demand that arrives later than expected. Funding those needs with one product can create pressure even when the underlying business is sound.

The challenge has become more visible as borrowing costs, collateral demands and economic uncertainty affect smaller enterprises. The OECD's Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2026 Scoreboard reports that lending conditions have improved in some markets but remain relatively restrictive for many SMEs. A resilient funding strategy therefore begins by matching the type and duration of finance to the purpose it serves, rather than treating the cheapest advertised rate as the only consideration.

Why liquidity and growth finance differ

Working capital pays for inventory, wages and customer delivery before sales turn into cash. Investment capital finances assets and capabilities expected to generate benefits over several years. Both are necessary, but they create different repayment patterns. A short-term facility may suit a predictable seasonal inventory cycle while proving unsuitable for machinery that will take years to generate returns.

Managers should map expected cash inflows and outflows before approaching lenders. A rolling forecast can show the timing and size of funding gaps, helping a business distinguish a temporary mismatch from a structural inability to cover operating costs. Borrowing can bridge timing differences; it cannot permanently replace an economically viable operating model. This distinction is particularly important when revenue is growing faster than collections.

The credit environment is not uniform

The OECD's 2026 Scoreboard covers financing data across 48 countries and reports that SME borrowing rates remained above pre-pandemic levels in many jurisdictions. It also records persistent collateral requirements and an uneven recovery in lending. These are aggregate observations rather than a prediction that every company will face rejection or higher charges.

A firm's actual financing terms depend on profitability, accounts, industry, customer concentration, guarantees, jurisdiction and lender appetite. Businesses should compare facilities on total cost, not just the headline interest rate. Fees, security requirements, financial covenants, repayment flexibility and the treatment of late payments can materially alter a borrowing decision. A slightly higher-priced product may be appropriate if its structure better matches the cash cycle.

Trade receivables as a financing asset

Companies that sell to larger customers may generate invoices that are likely to be paid but take weeks or months to settle. Invoice discounting or factoring can sometimes turn part of those receivables into earlier liquidity. These arrangements may support working capital without requiring every new sale to be funded through a conventional loan.

The economics need careful review. Providers charge fees and may apply advance rates, eligibility rules or recourse obligations. If a customer disputes an invoice, the company may still have to repay an advance depending on the agreement. Factoring arrangements can also affect customer relationships and confidentiality. Businesses should examine which invoices qualify, who handles collections and how the arrangement is recorded in their accounts. It is a financing tool, not a guarantee of faster customer payment.

Leasing and asset-based arrangements

Equipment-intensive businesses may have options beyond purchasing assets with borrowed cash. Leasing can spread the cost of using machinery, vehicles or technology, while preserving funds for other purposes. Yet lease payments, maintenance obligations, residual values and termination terms may make the total cost different from outright ownership.

A comparison should consider the asset's expected useful life, likelihood of obsolescence, tax treatment and the firm's ability to maintain payments under adverse conditions. Asset-based finance can fit projects where the financed equipment supports productivity, but excessive commitments can reduce flexibility when demand slows. Accounting classification should also be reviewed with qualified advisers, since a payment arrangement described commercially as leasing may carry substantial balance-sheet implications.

Equity changes the risk-sharing equation

Equity investment provides funding without the same contractual repayment schedule as a loan, but it carries a different price: existing shareholders give up part of ownership and potentially some control. Investors may seek governance rights, information access and a share of future proceeds. Venture funding can be appropriate for high-growth businesses with uncertain near-term cash flows, but it is not suitable for every operating model.

Owners should consider whether the investor's expectations match the company's realistic growth prospects. A business that values steady cash generation may find a financing structure based on rapid expansion uncomfortable. Equity terms need scrutiny of dilution, liquidation preferences, board rights and exit provisions. A large headline valuation can coexist with complex rights that affect who receives proceeds when the company is sold.

Alternative finance is growing, but unevenly

The OECD's 2025 financing highlights documented restricted SME borrowing conditions and weaknesses in several non-bank financing channels. Its 2026 analysis also describes a growing role for fintech-driven and non-bank finance, while indicating that factoring, leasing and equity performance differ across markets. Diversification should not be confused with universal availability.

Digital lenders may offer quicker processes because they can use transaction records and automated underwriting. That convenience does not remove the need to understand pricing, data use, repayment rights or regulatory status. Businesses should check who is legally providing the credit, how disputes are managed and whether a short-term facility can be renewed. The quality of finance is determined by enforceable terms and suitability, not the speed of an application.

Access gaps are especially acute in emerging markets

The International Finance Corporation's MSME finance overview describes a substantial financing gap for smaller businesses in emerging and developing economies. A G20 partnership action plan cites an estimated $5.7 trillion credit gap for these economies in 2019, including a significant share affecting women-owned enterprises. That is a historical estimate with a specific geographic scope, not a measurement of the current global shortfall.

The scale nevertheless explains why policymakers, banks and development institutions are examining credit information, digital payments, guarantees and financing channels outside traditional collateral-based lending. Solutions need to address the practical barriers companies face, including weak records, uneven legal enforcement and limited access to reliable data. Better financial infrastructure can help, but inclusion also depends on affordable terms and consumer or borrower protection.

Creditworthiness begins with information quality

A lender assessing a smaller company may have limited audited financial history and little visibility into customer payment patterns. Businesses can improve their position by maintaining timely accounts, reconciling bank balances, tracking invoice ageing and documenting contracts. Good information reduces uncertainty, even though it cannot eliminate commercial risk.

A funding pack should explain not only historic results but also the use of proceeds, management's assumptions and downside scenarios. Lenders may ask about customer concentration, supplier dependence and the owner's contingent liabilities. Preparing these answers early can shorten negotiations and reveal operational weaknesses that deserve attention regardless of financing. Financial discipline is valuable even when the company decides not to borrow.

Forecasting debt service under pressure

A financing plan should be tested against less favourable conditions. What if sales are ten percent below expectations, customers pay a month later or interest expenses rise? These scenarios illustrate whether the company can still meet payroll, tax obligations and contractual repayments. The aim is not to predict an exact recession but to identify how quickly liquidity would become constrained.

Businesses can set minimum cash buffers, triggers for management action and monthly reviews of covenant headroom. A forecast should identify which expenses are flexible and which commitments cannot be delayed. Managers should also avoid using every available credit line simply because it exists. Unused capacity may be strategically valuable during an unexpected disruption, subject to the facility remaining available under its terms.

A diversified mix can still carry hidden concentration

Using three lenders does not necessarily produce genuine funding diversification if all facilities expire in the same quarter, rely on the same collateral or can be withdrawn after a similar covenant breach. Funding resilience depends on differences in maturity, conditions and legal rights as well as the number of providers.

Companies should maintain a financing calendar showing renewal dates, repayment schedules, security, guarantees and reporting requirements. They should also understand whether one lender's enforcement rights could affect another facility. This review is particularly important when trade finance, equipment leases and revolving credit coexist. The combined obligations may be more restrictive than any single agreement suggests. Professional review can help identify conflicts before they become urgent.

The role of banks and advisers

Banks can support smaller firms by explaining product suitability, improving transparency over total borrowing costs and recognising reliable financial data. Accountants and financial advisers can help owners compare scenarios and understand the interaction between borrowing, tax and operating risk. None of these participants can guarantee funding, but better communication can reduce avoidable misunderstandings.

Public guarantee schemes and development programmes may help some eligible firms access finance, although conditions and availability vary widely. Owners should avoid assuming that government support removes their repayment responsibilities. Decisions should be grounded in current local rules and documented contracts. Particularly for cross-border operations, differences in security interests and insolvency law can alter the practical risks of a funding structure.

Conclusion: finance should follow the business model

A resilient funding mix is not necessarily the largest package a lender is willing to approve. It is the combination that allows a company to operate, invest and absorb setbacks without taking obligations it cannot reasonably service. That requires a clear understanding of cash cycles, asset lives, shareholder expectations and downside risk.

For smaller businesses, the opportunity lies in treating finance as an ongoing management discipline. Reviewing options before funding becomes urgent creates time to compare terms, improve records and negotiate from a stronger position. Bank loans, leasing, receivables finance and equity each have a place, but their value depends on how well they support the underlying business. Funding should enable a strategy rather than become a strategy in itself.

References

1. OECD, Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2026 — https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/financing-smes-and-entrepreneurs-2026_075d8058-en.html

2. OECD, Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2025 Highlights — https://doi.org/10.1787/64c9063c-en

3. IFC, MSME Finance — https://www.ifc.org/en/what-we-do/sector-expertise/financial-institutions/msme-finance

4. G20 GPFI, Action Plan for MSME Financing — https://www.ifc.org/en/insights-reports/2025/gpfi-action-plan-for-msme-financing