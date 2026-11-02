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Euronext CEO Boujnah to step down, NN Group chief to take over - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euronext CEO Boujnah to step down, NN Group chief to take over 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Euronext CEO Stéphane Boujnah to Step Down, Succeeded by NN Group’s David Knibbe

Leadership Transition at Euronext and NN Group

Stéphane Boujnah’s Departure from Euronext

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Monday that Stéphane Boujnah, who has led the company since 2015, will step down as chief executive next year, with NN Group CEO David Knibbe set to replace him.

The stock exchange operator said the move follows Boujnah's decision to step down from his role in May 2027.

Succession Plans at NN Group

• In a separate statement, NN Group said Tjeerd Bosklopper would succeed Knibbe as CEO after the insurer's annual general meeting on May 12, 2027. Bosklopper will become CEO-designate on March 1

Euronext’s Nomination Process

• Euronext said it plans to nominate Knibbe at its annual general meeting on May 20, 2027

Company Statements and Market Context

• A spokesperson for Euronext declined to comment beyond the company's statement, citing a quiet period before the publication of its third-quarter results

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext since November 2015, will leave his position in May 2027, concluding over a decade at the helm of one of Europe’s leading exchange operators (euronext.com).
  • NN Group’s current CEO, David Knibbe—who has held the role since October 2019—has been nominated to succeed Boujnah; Euronext intends to confirm his appointment at its annual general meeting on May 20, 2027 (nn-group.com).
  • Simultaneously, NN Group plans for Tjeerd Bosklopper to succeed Knibbe as CEO following its AGM on May 12, 2027, with Bosklopper becoming CEO-designate on March 1 (nn-group.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is stepping down as Euronext CEO?
Stéphane Boujnah is stepping down as CEO of Euronext in May 2027.
Who will succeed Stéphane Boujnah as Euronext CEO?
David Knibbe, currently NN Group CEO, will be nominated to succeed Boujnah.
When will the CEO transition at Euronext take place?
The transition is expected at Euronext's annual general meeting on May 20, 2027.
Who will become CEO of NN Group after David Knibbe?
Tjeerd Bosklopper will succeed David Knibbe as CEO after NN Group's AGM on May 12, 2027.
What date will Tjeerd Bosklopper become NN Group CEO-designate?
Tjeerd Bosklopper becomes CEO-designate of NN Group on March 1.

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