GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
TotalEnergies to buy 30% stake in two Malaysian offshore gas fields - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

TotalEnergies to buy 30% stake in two Malaysian offshore gas fields

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

TotalEnergies to Acquire 30% Stake in Two Malaysian Offshore Gas Fields

Acquisition Details and Project Impact

Agreement Overview

Nov 2 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said on Monday it had signed agreements to buy a 30% operated interest in the Lang Lebah and B14 offshore gas fields in Malaysia.

Project Expectations

Gas Resource Unlocking

The combined project is expected to unlock over 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources to supply the Malaysia LNG liquefaction plant, the company added.

Supply to Malaysia LNG Plant

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal expands TotalEnergies’ footprint in Malaysia’s upstream gas sector and aligns with its strategy to secure low-cost gas supply.
  • The Lang Lebah field contains an estimated 6‑7 Tcf of gas and will channel supply to the Bintulu LNG complex, reinforcing Malaysia’s position among global LNG exporters.
  • The acquisition complements TotalEnergies’ earlier moves—including SapuraOMV purchase and stakes in SK301b/SK313—to bolster its role in Asia’s LNG market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake is TotalEnergies acquiring in the Malaysian offshore gas fields?
TotalEnergies is acquiring a 30% operated interest in the Lang Lebah and B14 offshore gas fields.
Which gas fields are involved in the TotalEnergies Malaysia deal?
The deal involves the Lang Lebah and B14 offshore gas fields in Malaysia.
How much gas resource is expected to be unlocked from this project?
The project is expected to unlock over 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources.
What is the intended use of the unlocked gas resources?
The gas will supply the Malaysia LNG liquefaction plant.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German retail sales falls unexpectedly in September

German retail sales falls unexpectedly in September

Image for Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden to chair Castrol as Stonepeak closes deal with BP

Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden to chair Castrol as Stonepeak closes deal with BP

Image for Alstom slashes profitability target, warns of €1.5 billion cash burn

Alstom slashes profitability target, warns of €1.5 billion cash burn

Image for Bavarian Nordic gets four-year contract for mpox and smallpox vaccine from UK government

Bavarian Nordic gets four-year contract for mpox and smallpox vaccine from UK government

Image for Euronext CEO Boujnah to step down, NN Group chief to take over 

Euronext CEO Boujnah to step down, NN Group chief to take over 

Image for Belgian government crisis looms as budget talks collapse, De Tijd reports

Belgian government crisis looms as budget talks collapse, De Tijd reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Beyond the Bank Loan: How Smaller Businesses Can Build a More Resilient Funding Mix
Beyond the Bank Loan: How Smaller Businesses Can Build a More Resilient Funding Mix
Image for Thales unit wins $53.9 million US Navy contract
Thales unit wins $53.9 million US Navy contract
Image for Russia manufacturing nears stabilisation in October, PMI shows
Russia manufacturing nears stabilisation in October, PMI shows
Image for Forvia quarterly revenue broadly stable despite auto market weakness
Forvia quarterly revenue broadly stable despite auto market weakness
Image for Ryanair says it might freeze pay, cut other costs to offset high fuel prices
Ryanair says it might freeze pay, cut other costs to offset high fuel prices
Image for Glencore proposes to alter CEO pay terms after any takeover, FT reports
Glencore proposes to alter CEO pay terms after any takeover, FT reports
Image for Morning Bid: Markets hope for relief in Apple margins
Morning Bid: Markets hope for relief in Apple margins
Image for Exclusive-Communications firm Public Policy buys Reevemark for up to $80 million, sources say
Exclusive-Communications firm Public Policy buys Reevemark for up to $80 million, sources say
Image for Goldman Sachs sees BoE raising rate in February 2027
Goldman Sachs sees BoE raising rate in February 2027
Image for Binance says exit rush slowing down as users weigh security risk
Binance says exit rush slowing down as users weigh security risk
Image for Dollar dithers ahead of US midterms; bitcoin under pressure from crypto heist
Dollar dithers ahead of US midterms; bitcoin under pressure from crypto heist
Image for Stocks bounce as Apple earnings near, oil falls
Stocks bounce as Apple earnings near, oil falls
View All Finance Posts