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Greece manufacturing growth slows to five-month low in October, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece manufacturing growth slows to five-month low in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Greece Manufacturing Expansion Falters in October, PMI Shows 5-Month Low

Greece Manufacturing Sector Performance in October

PMI Data and Sector Overview

ATHENS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Greece's manufacturing sector expanded in October at its weakest pace since May as supply chain disruption and rising energy, fuel and transport costs intensified price pressures, a business survey showed on Monday.

S&P Global Greece Manufacturing PMI

• The S&P Global Greece Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 53.3 in October from 54.0 in September. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction

Sector Resilience Amid Geopolitical Instabilities

• "Greece's manufacturing sector showed further resilience in the face of ongoing geopolitical instabilities, with output, purchasing activity and employment all rising since September," said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Key Performance Indicators

Output and New Orders

• Output grew at the fastest pace since July, while new orders rose for a 24th straight month but at the weakest rate since May. New export business also increased for a fourth consecutive month, with firms citing stronger demand from domestic and international clients

Employment and Backlogs

• Employment rose for a 23rd successive month, though the pace softened to its weakest since April. Backlogs of work fell for a second straight month

Cost Pressures and Business Sentiment

Input Costs and Output Charges

• Input cost inflation accelerated to its highest since May, driven by energy, fuel and transportation expenses linked to disruption from the Middle East conflict. Firms raised output charges at the sharpest pace since June, while supplier delivery times continued to deteriorate markedly

Business Confidence and Outlook

Optimism and Concerns

• Manufacturers remained optimistic about output, supported by plans to expand capacity and start new projects, but confidence fell to its lowest since May amid geopolitical uncertainty and worries that protests in Europe could spread to Greece

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece's manufacturing PMI fell to 53.3 in October from 54.0, marking the slowest pace of expansion since May. (svmuu.com)
  • Despite the slowdown, output rose at its fastest pace since July, new orders increased for a 24th month, and exports grew for a fourth straight month, supported by domestic and international demand. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Input cost inflation accelerated to the highest level since May—driven by energy, fuel, and transport issues tied to Middle East disruptions—prompting the steepest rise in output prices since June. (pmi.spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Greece's Manufacturing PMI in October?
Greece's Manufacturing PMI fell to 53.3 in October, down from 54.0 in September.
What factors affected Greece's manufacturing growth in October?
Supply chain disruption and rising energy, fuel, and transport costs intensified price pressures, slowing growth.
Did employment in Greece's manufacturing sector increase in October?
Yes, employment rose for a 23rd consecutive month, but at its slowest pace since April.
How did input costs impact manufacturing firms in Greece?
Input cost inflation accelerated, mainly due to higher energy, fuel, and transportation expenses linked to geopolitical disruptions.
What is the outlook for Greece's manufacturing sector?
Manufacturers stayed optimistic about future output with plans to expand capacity, though confidence fell due to geopolitical uncertainty.

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