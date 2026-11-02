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Finance

UK's Ibstock lowers annual profit view for the second time, shares slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Ibstock Cuts Profit Outlook Again as UK Construction Demand Falls

Impact of Construction Market Weakness on Ibstock

Share Price Reaction and Profit Warning

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ibstock shares tumbled 15% to a record low on Monday after the British bricks and concrete maker cut its annual profit expectations for the second time this year, citing persistent weakness in the construction market.

Factors Affecting UK Construction Materials Suppliers

Slump in Residential and Commercial Construction

• UK Construction materials suppliers have been pressured by a slump in residential and commercial construction, amid affordability constraints and rising mortgage rates and costs

Government Subsidy and Market Expectations

• The UK's recently introduced first-time buyer subsidy temporarily boosted shares for construction material stocks, on expectations of a revival in demand

Delayed Rollout of Subsidy Scheme

• Ibstock said that the delayed roll out of the scheme was disappointing and has put additional pressure on near-term demand

Financial Outlook and Production Adjustments

Revised Profit Expectations

• The company expects annual adjusted core profit in the mid-£40 million range, compared to the lower end of £59 million to £68 million range forecast earlier

Market Conditions and Recovery Hopes

• Ibstock said weak market conditions continued through September and October, and squashed expectations for a second-half recovery

Production Cuts in Response to Falling Sales

• Its third quarter production was cut by about 20% against Ibstock's plans set in the half-year, to save costs and better reflect the falling brick sales

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • Ibstock cut full‑year adjusted core profit guidance to the mid‑£40 million range, down sharply from the prior £59–68 million forecast, marking a second downgrade in 2026 (constructionenquirer.com).
  • Third‑quarter brick sales were around 22 % below the company's plans, prompting a 20 % production cut to manage inventory and reduce costs (constructionenquirer.com).
  • The UK construction sector remains under pressure, with housebuilding activity in contraction for 20 consecutive months and delayed first‑time buyer support further dampening near‑term demand (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ibstock shares fall after the announcement?
Ibstock shares dropped 15% to a record low following the profit warning.
What factors are pressuring UK construction materials suppliers?
Suppliers face pressure from slumping residential and commercial construction, higher mortgage rates, and affordability issues.
Did the first-time buyer subsidy help construction demand?
The first-time buyer subsidy temporarily supported expectations, but its delayed roll out has further pressured near-term demand.
How did Ibstock adjust its production in response to the market?
Ibstock cut third-quarter production by about 20% from earlier plans to save costs amid falling sales.

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