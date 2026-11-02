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Alstom slashes profitability target, warns of €1.5 billion cash burn - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alstom slashes profitability target, warns of €1.5 billion cash burn

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Alstom Cuts Profit Target and Warns of €1.5 Billion Cash Burn after Execution Problems

Alstom's Financial Performance and Outlook

Profitability Impacted by Execution Problems

Nov 2 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom cut its full-year outlook again on Monday, after execution problems on its Coradia Max platform in Germany drove half-year profitability sharply lower and worsened cash flow.

Previous Outlook and Recent Warnings

The warning comes less than seven months after Alstom scrapped a three-year free cash flow target and cut its margin outlook, blaming delays and execution issues on major rolling-stock contracts.

Financial Figures and Forecasts

Core Profit Margin and Forecast Revisions

The group said its adjusted core profit margin was around -4% in the first half of the financial year, compared with +6.4% a year ago, as it lowered its full-year forecast to around 1% from earlier 6.5%.

Cash Flow and Debt Reduction Plans

It also cut its free cash flow target for the year to an outflow of €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion), having previously guided for a positive result, and launched a plan to reduce debt by around €2 billion.

Market Reaction

Alstom shares slumped 18% on Germany's Tradegate platform before Europe's main markets opened.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Execution issues on Coradia Max platform in Germany triggered significant operational disruption and halted production, dragging first‑half EBIT margin to approximately –4% from 6.4% a year earlier.
  • Alstom has sharply downgraded its full‑year adjusted EBIT margin forecast to around 1% (from ~6.5%) and now expects a €1.5 billion free cash flow outflow, reflecting delayed homologation and milestone payments. It also aims to reduce debt by about €2 billion.
  • Order intake remains robust (€11 billion, book‑to‑bill ratio above 1) and Alstom plans to stabilize performance with leaner operations, accountability measures, and presentation of a long‑term recovery and transformation plan in early 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alstom cut its full-year profitability target?
Alstom cut its target due to execution problems on its Coradia Max platform in Germany, which led to lower half-year profitability and worsened cash flow.
How much cash outflow is Alstom expecting for the year?
Alstom is now expecting a free cash flow outflow of €1.5 billion for the year.
What was Alstom's adjusted core profit margin in the first half?
Alstom's adjusted core profit margin was around -4% in the first half of the financial year.
How did the market react to Alstom's announcement?
Alstom shares dropped 18% on Germany's Tradegate platform ahead of main European market openings.
What steps is Alstom taking to manage its financial situation?
Alstom has launched a plan to reduce its debt by around €2 billion to improve its financial position.

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