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Bavarian Nordic gets four-year contract for mpox and smallpox vaccine from UK government - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bavarian Nordic gets four-year contract for mpox and smallpox vaccine from UK government

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Bavarian Nordic Wins UK Deal for Mpox & Smallpox Vaccine Supply Over Four Years

Bavarian Nordic Secures Major Vaccine Contract with UK Government

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic has received a four-year contract from the British government for its vaccine against mpox and smallpox, the Danish vaccine maker said in a statement on Monday.

Key Details of the Contract

Vaccine Supply and Delivery

• Bavarian Nordic will supply its MVA-BN vaccine through scheduled deliveries

Contract Provisions

• The contract also includes optional flexibility provisions

UK Health Security Agency Statement

• "It is vital to ensure that the UK has the right vaccines available to protect the public from a range of infectious disease threats," the UK Health Security Agency said in the same statement

Financial Information

• Bavarian Nordic did not disclose the contract value

About Mpox

Disease Overview

• Mpox is a viral disease that causes fever and skin lesions and spreads through close physical contact

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • The contract covers four years of scheduled deliveries of MVA‑BN (Imvanex) to the UK Health Security Agency, with flexibility options included (via.ritzau.dk).
  • MVA‑BN, also known as JYNNEOS/IMVAMUNE/IMVANEX, is a non‑replicating, third‑generation vaccine approved across multiple regions including the UK and EU (via.ritzau.dk).
  • This award builds on a history of multi‑year contracts with governments (e.g., Canada, EU) reflecting Bavarian Nordic’s key role in public‑health preparedness (bavarian-nordic.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What contract did Bavarian Nordic receive from the UK government?
Bavarian Nordic was awarded a four-year contract to supply its MVA-BN vaccine for mpox and smallpox to the UK government.
Which vaccine will Bavarian Nordic supply under the new contract?
Bavarian Nordic will supply its MVA-BN vaccine for both mpox and smallpox.
Does the contract include flexibility provisions?
Yes, the contract includes optional flexibility provisions for vaccine supply.
Why is this vaccine important for the UK?
The UK Health Security Agency stated it is vital to have the right vaccines to protect the public from infectious disease threats.

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