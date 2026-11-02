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Finance

Russia manufacturing nears stabilisation in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Russia Manufacturing PMI Indicates Sector Nears Stabilisation in October 2023

Overview of Russia's Manufacturing Sector Performance in October 2023

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia's manufacturing sector was broadly stable in October as declines in output, new orders and employment eased, a business survey showed on Monday.

S&P Global Russia Manufacturing PMI Results

• The S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) ticked up to 49.9 in October from 49.8 in September. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction

Output and New Orders

• Output fell for a third straight month but only fractionally. New orders also slipped for a third month, though the fall was the softest in that period

Export Orders and International Demand

• New export orders contracted for a 12th consecutive month, with the decline the steepest since May 2022, which respondents linked to fewer orders from other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, especially Kazakhstan

Labour Market and Employment Trends

Employment Changes

• Employment fell again as firms cited layoffs and voluntary resignations, but the decline was the slowest so far this year. Backlogs of work shrank for a 21st month, though at the slowest pace since February

Input Prices, Output Prices, and Purchasing Activity

Price Movements

• Input prices rose sharply but at the slowest pace in seven months, while output price inflation slowed to its weakest since April amid competitive pressure. Purchasing activity fell at the fastest pace since March as firms used existing inventories

Business Confidence and Market Sentiment

Outlook and Expectations

• Business confidence improved to its highest level since June, helped by hopes of a more stable market environment and new customer wins, although the overall level of sentiment remained historically weak

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • PMI ticks up to 49.9 in October from 49.8 in September, still just below the 50‑point growth threshold, signaling a modest easing in contraction. (investing.com)
  • New export orders fell for a 12th straight month—the sharpest drop since May 2022—largely due to weak demand from CIS countries like Kazakhstan. (investing.com)
  • Employment continued to decline, but at the slowest rate so far in 2026; meanwhile, input price inflation cooled to a seven‑month low and output price inflation was at its weakest since April. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Russia's manufacturing PMI in October 2023?
Russia's manufacturing PMI reached 49.9 in October 2023, up from 49.8 in September.
Did Russia's manufacturing output increase or decrease in October 2023?
Manufacturing output in Russia fell for the third consecutive month, but the decline was only fractional in October 2023.
What factors contributed to changes in Russian manufacturing employment?
Employment continued to fall in October as firms cited layoffs and voluntary resignations, but the decline was the slowest so far in 2023.
How did new export orders perform in Russia's manufacturing sector?
New export orders contracted for the 12th consecutive month, posting the steepest decline since May 2022, particularly due to fewer orders from CIS countries.
What was the trend in input and output prices for Russian manufacturers?
Input prices rose sharply but at the slowest pace in seven months, while output price inflation slowed to its lowest since April amid rising competition.

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