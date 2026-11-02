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German factory activity expands steadily in October, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German factory activity expands steadily in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Economy Germany

German Manufacturing Grows Steadily in October as PMI Rises to 54.2

Overview of Germany's Manufacturing Sector Performance in October

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Germany's manufacturing sector expanded solidly in October as rising export sales and government-linked demand supported output and orders, a business survey showed on Monday.

Key PMI Figures and Growth Indicators

• The Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 54.2 in October from 53.9 in September

• The 50 mark separates growth from contraction

Expert Insights on Sector Resilience

• "The recovery in the German manufacturing sector remained on track in October despite a resurgence in cost pressures, underlining a sense of resilience in the sector," said Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Production, Orders, and Export Sales

Output and New Orders

• Output rose for a 10th straight month, though the pace eased to its weakest since July. New order growth also softened to a three-month low, while export sales grew at a solid and slightly faster pace

Overseas Demand and Regional Sales

• Overseas demand was the second-strongest in more than four-and-a-half years, behind only August's recent peak, with firms citing increased sales from Asia, North America and parts of Europe

Work Backlogs and Employment Trends

• Backlogs of work increased for a third consecutive month, with the pace unchanged from September and still the joint-fastest since April 2022. Employment fell only fractionally, marking the smallest decline since August 2023

Cost Pressures and Pricing Dynamics

Input Prices and Supplier Delays

• Cost pressures intensified as input price inflation climbed to a five-month high and supplier delivery delays worsened to the greatest extent since May. Output price inflation eased to an eight-month low as competitive pressures limited firms' pricing power

Outlook and Business Confidence

Future Expectations and Inventory Management

• Manufacturers remained optimistic about output over the coming year, but confidence fell to its lowest since July as sharply rising costs weighed on sentiment. Firms also raised stocks of purchases for the first time in almost four years amid longer lead times

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.2 in October, signaling expansion above the 50‑point threshold and marking two‑month high (Sep: 53.9) (investing.com).
  • Export sales strengthened, with overseas demand reaching second‑strongest in over four‑and‑a‑half years, lifted by Asia, North America and parts of Europe (investing.com).
  • While output and backlogs expanded (output up for tenth month), rising input costs and supplier delays weighed on prices and sentiment; cost pressures intensified to their highest in months (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Germany's Manufacturing PMI in October?
Germany's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.2 in October from 53.9 in September.
What factors supported German factory activity in October?
Rising export sales and government-linked demand supported output and orders.
How did cost pressures affect German manufacturing?
Cost pressures intensified, with input price inflation climbing to a five-month high and supplier delays increasing.
Did employment in German manufacturing rise or fall in October?
Employment fell only fractionally, marking the smallest decline since August 2023.
How did overseas demand for German goods perform?
Overseas demand was the second-strongest in more than four and a half years, supported by increased sales from Asia, North America, and Europe.

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