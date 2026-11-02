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Tesla registrations surge across Northern Europe in October - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla registrations surge across Northern Europe in October

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Tesla Registrations Surge in Northern Europe as EV Demand Gains Traction

Significant Growth in Tesla Registrations Across Northern Europe

October Sees Sharp Increase in Tesla Sales

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Registrations of new Tesla cars rose across several Northern European markets in October, extending the recovery in the US electric vehicle maker's regional sales.

Country-Specific Registration Data

Tesla registrations soared 248% in Sweden, 131% in Norway and 34% in Denmark, according to Mobility Sweden, Norway's data compiler OFV and Danish vehicle data platform bilstatistik.dk.

Factors Driving the Surge

The rebound has been aided by easier year-ago comparisons, higher fuel prices, government incentives and continued growth in EV demand. Registration figures from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due later this week.

Order Backlog and Future Outlook

Record Order Backlog

The automaker said in October it had ended the third quarter with its largest passenger vehicle order backlog in four years.

Upcoming Data Releases

Registration figures from Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due later this week.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s Northern Europe registrations accelerated notably in October: Sweden +248%, Norway +131%, Denmark +34% (Mobility Sweden, OFV, bilstatistik.dk)
  • The rebound is underpinned by easier 2025 comparison base, elevated fuel prices, state incentives and rising consumer appetite for EVs
  • Tesla ended Q3 with its biggest passenger‑vehicle order backlog in four years, indicating robust demand amid supply constraints

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla registrations increase in Northern Europe in October?
Tesla registrations rose 248% in Sweden, 131% in Norway, and 34% in Denmark in October.
What factors contributed to the surge in Tesla registrations?
The surge was driven by easier year-ago comparisons, higher fuel prices, government incentives, and continued EV demand.
Which data sources were used to report Tesla's regional sales numbers?
The data was sourced from Mobility Sweden, Norway's OFV, and Denmark's bilstatistik.dk.
What is significant about Tesla's order backlog as of October?
Tesla ended Q3 with its largest passenger vehicle order backlog in four years.
Are registration figures from Britain and Germany available?
Registration figures for Britain and Germany are due later this week.

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