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Finance

Italian manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracts in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Italy's Manufacturing PMI Falls Below 50 in October, Signaling Contraction

Italy's Manufacturing Sector Performance in October

ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's manufacturing activity fell back into contraction in October, a survey showed on Monday, while cost pressures continued to mount. 

Key PMI Figures and Economic Indicators

Manufacturing PMI and Output

• The S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone's third-largest economy declined to 49.4 from 50.4 in September, below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction

• A Reuters survey of analysts had pointed to a reading of 50.2

Output and New Orders Subindices

• The manufacturing output indicator fell to 47.3 from 49.1, posting its lowest reading since January

• The subindex for new orders stood at 47.8 from 49.4, below the 50 threshold for a fourth month in a row

Employment and Inflation Trends

• The employment indicator fell to 49.3 from 50.9, indicating lower job levels for the first time in three months

• On the inflation side, input and output prices both accelerated, respectively to four-month and three-month highs, amid ongoing supply chain disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East

Annual Inflation and Economic Growth

• Italy's annual inflation rate jumped to 5.6% in October, data showed on Friday, while its economic growth stagnated in the third quarter

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Manufacturing PMI slips to 49.4 in October, below the 50‑point growth threshold, driven by drops in output, new orders and employment.
  • Annual consumer inflation surged to 5.4% (HICP: 5.6%) in October, fueled by soaring energy and food costs amid Middle East tensions.
  • Italy’s economy stagnated in the third quarter (0.0% QoQ growth), with only 0.8% year‑on‑year growth, underscoring fragile recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Italy's manufacturing PMI in October?
Italy's manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.4 in October, signaling a contraction in the sector.
What led to the contraction in Italy's manufacturing sector?
Rising cost pressures, lower output, declining new orders, and supply chain disruptions contributed to the contraction.
How did employment in the Italian manufacturing sector change?
The employment indicator fell to 49.3 in October, showing lower job levels for the first time in three months.
How did inflation affect the Italian manufacturing sector?
Input and output prices both accelerated to recent highs amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, pushing up overall inflation.
What is the economic outlook for Italy following the October data?
With manufacturing contracting and inflation rising, Italy's economic growth stagnated in the third quarter.

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