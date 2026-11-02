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French manufacturing back in contraction in October, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French manufacturing back in contraction in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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French Manufacturing PMI Drops Below 50 as Sector Contracts in October

October 2025 Manufacturing PMI Report and Economic Implications

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - France's manufacturing sector slipped back into contraction in October after expanding for two consecutive months, as new orders fell at the fastest rate since July 2025 and price pressures rose, a business survey showed on Monday.

Key PMI Figures and Activity Levels

• The S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 points in October from 50.6 in September

Understanding the PMI Threshold

• Any figure above 50 marks an expansion in activity, while below 50 shows a contraction

Comparison with Flash Reading

• The final October manufacturing PMI was nevertheless slightly stronger than the flash reading of 49.3 points

Factors Contributing to the Contraction

Decline in Output and Orders

• S&P Global said there had been a drop in factory output volumes as new orders fell and that this deterioration in demand prompted firms to retrench, with purchasing activity and employment both lowered

Rising Inflationary Pressures

• It added that PMI data pointed to a sharp pick-up in inflation across France's manufacturing economy. Firms surveyed widely mentioned increased costs relating to raw materials, fuel and energy

Expert Commentary

Analysis from S&P Global

• "French manufacturing is unable to build any real momentum. Demand conditions deteriorated sharply in October, stacking the odds against a turnaround in the near-term," said Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Impact of Cost Pressures

• "Sharply rising cost pressures due to continued supply-related disruptions and high energy prices limit firms' ability to price their goods more competitively," he added

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October, ending two months of expansion and signaling contraction (below 50) (investing.com).
  • New orders contracted at their sharpest pace since July 2025, dragging down factory output as firms scaled back purchasing and hiring amid deteriorating demand (tradingeconomics.com).
  • Cost pressures intensified sharply, driven by raw materials, fuel and energy price spikes, squeezing margins and limiting pricing flexibility (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to France's manufacturing PMI in October?
France's manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, indicating a contraction in the sector.
What does a PMI below 50 signify?
A PMI below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing activity, while above 50 signifies expansion.
What factors contributed to the contraction in French manufacturing?
Falling new orders, increased price pressures, and weak demand led to the contraction in French manufacturing.
How did rising costs impact French manufacturers in October?
Rising costs for raw materials, fuel, and energy limited French manufacturers' ability to price goods competitively.
What was the final manufacturing PMI reading compared to the flash estimate?
The final October manufacturing PMI was 49.5, slightly higher than the flash reading of 49.3 points.

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