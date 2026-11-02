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Deutsche Bank upgrades US tech, says selloff has gone too far - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank upgrades US tech, says selloff has gone too far

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish on US Tech Stocks After $2 Trillion Selloff

Deutsche Bank's Reversal and Market Context

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank turned bullish on US technology stocks, reversing a downgrade made three weeks ago, saying a sharp selloff has created an attractive buying opportunity and much of the AI-related risk was already priced in.

More than $2 trillion was wiped off the Nasdaq 100's market value last month, as investors reassessed AI-related investments and growth expectations.

Key Takeaways from Deutsche Bank's Friday Note

Here are more details from the brokerage's Friday note:

Recent Performance of Tech and Mega-Cap Growth Stocks

• Tech and mega-cap growth stocks have lagged the rest of the S&P 500 by more than 16 percentage points over the past three weeks, falling about 11% while the broader index rose nearly 6%, leaving the sector near the low end of its historical trading range

Impact of "Magnificent Seven" Results

• "Magnificent Seven" results reinforced investor concerns about the pace of returns from heavy AI spending, contributing to recent weakness in large-cap technology stocks

Technology Sector's Relative Performance

• Technology's relative performance has fallen to the bottom of its long-term range, a level that has marked attractive entry points in recent years

Historical Rotations and Potential Gains

• Previous rotations back into tech have resulted in average gains of about 32% and roughly 30 percentage points of outperformance versus the rest of the S&P 500

Equity Positioning and Investor Opportunity

Room for Increased Exposure

• Overall equity positioning remains relatively light despite solid earnings growth, leaving room for investors to increase exposure if corporate profits remain resilient

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Deutsche Bank raised its outlook after tech and mega‑cap growth stocks lagged the S&P 500 by over 16 percentage points during a recent three‑week sell‑off; tech fell ~11% while the broader index rose ~6% (investing.com).
  • The bank notes that tech's relative performance is now near the bottom of its decade‑long trading range—historically a strong rebound zone—with prior rotations into tech delivering ~32% average gains and ~30 percentage points of outperformance over the S&P 500 (investing.com).
  • More than $2 trillion was lost in Nasdaq 100 market value in October amid growing concerns over AI capital spending and return timelines, reinforcing Deutsche Bank’s view that much of the AI‑related risk is already priced in (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Deutsche Bank upgrade US technology stocks?
Deutsche Bank sees the sharp recent selloff as an attractive buying opportunity, with much of the AI-related risk already priced in.
How much has the Nasdaq 100's market value dropped?
Over $2 trillion was wiped off the Nasdaq 100’s market value last month.
What concerns are affecting investor sentiment on tech stocks?
Concerns include the pace of returns from heavy AI spending and lagging performance by large-cap technology stocks.
What historical trend supports buying US tech stocks now?
Technology’s relative performance is near its long-term lows, a level that previously signaled entry points leading to strong gains.
What could drive future gains for tech stocks according to Deutsche Bank?
Light overall equity positioning and resilient corporate profits could encourage more investors to increase exposure to tech stocks.

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