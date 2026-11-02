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German retail sales falls unexpectedly in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German retail sales falls unexpectedly in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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German Retail Sales Dip 2% in September, Surprising Analysts

Unexpected Decline in German Retail Sales

September Retail Sales Performance

Nov 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales fell unexpectedly in September, decreasing by 2.0% compared with the previous month, data showed on Monday.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.4% increase.

Further Information

The federal statistics office publishes more details on its website.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • September’s 2.0% decline in German retail sales contrasts sharply with forecasts for a 0.4% increase, signaling weaker‑than‑expected consumer spending. (uk.investing.com)
  • August data showed a partial rebound with retail turnover up 1.3% month‑on‑month, though still below consensus, indicating only a modest recovery from July’s steep drop. (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de)
  • Persistent inflation—especially in energy—alongside lackluster consumer sentiment, continues to depress purchasing power and weigh on retail activity. (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German retail sales fall in September?
German retail sales fell by 2.0% in September compared to the previous month.
Where can I find more details on the German retail sales report?
More details are available on the website of the German federal statistics office.
Who reported on the September German retail sales figures?
The report was prepared by Anastasiia Kozlova and edited by Friederike Heine for Reuters.

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