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European shares slip as investors weigh Middle East talks; Alstom tanks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European shares slip as investors weigh Middle East talks; Alstom tanks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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European Markets Slip Amid Middle East Talks; Alstom Shares Plunge After Forecast Cut

Market Overview and Key Movers

European Shares React to Middle East Developments

Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday as investors weighed diplomatic efforts to end the seven-month long Middle East conflict, while French train maker Alstom tumbled after cutting its full-year margin outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3% to 645.04 points by 0813 GMT.

Sector Performance

Healthcare Sector Declines

The STOXX 600 healthcare sector eased 1% and was the top decliner after logging its steepest monthly gain of 14% since February 1987 on Friday. 

Energy Stocks and Middle East Talks

Energy stocks lost 1%, tracking a 3% drop in Brent Crude prices as Iranian and Qatari officials held a third straight day of talks aimed at pushing for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Airlines Benefit from Lower Fuel Costs

Airlines, that benefit from lower fuel costs, were higher. Lufthansa gained 1.6% and Air France rose 2%.

Company Highlights

Alstom Shares Plunge

Forecast Cut and Execution Problems

Alstom's tanked 27% after the company cut forecasts as execution problems on its Coradia Max platform in Germany drove half-year profitability sharply lower. It now expects negative free cashflow for the year compared with a positive forecast earlier.

Chip Stocks Rebound

Chip stocks such as Aixtron gained 2.4% and Infineon added 1%, recovering from a sharp selloff in the tech sector last week following disappointing results from US-based hyperscalers. 

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • The STOXX 600 fell 0.3% to 645.04, with healthcare down 1%—a stark contrast to its strongest monthly gain since February 1987 of 14% noted last Friday.
  • Energy stocks slid about 1%, dragged lower by a ~3% drop in Brent crude amid continued Iran‑Qatar talks in Doha aimed at ending the U.S.–Israeli war with Iran.
  • Alstom’s shares tumbled ~27% after warning of a sharp drop in profitability due to Coradia Max execution issues; it now forecasts a ~1% adjusted EBIT margin and a €1.5 billion free cash flow outflow for FY 2026/27.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European shares slip on Monday?
European shares slipped as investors weighed the outcomes of diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict and as major stocks including Alstom declined.
What caused Alstom shares to fall sharply?
Alstom shares plunged 27% after the company cut its full-year margin outlook due to execution problems on its Coradia Max platform in Germany.
How did STOXX 600 sectors perform?
The STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, healthcare stocks eased 1% following a historic monthly gain, and energy stocks lost 1% tracking lower Brent Crude prices.
Which airline stocks performed well?
Lufthansa gained 1.6% and Air France rose 2%, benefiting from lower fuel costs.
Did chip stocks recover after last week's selloff?
Yes, chip stocks such as Aixtron and Infineon gained 2.4% and 1% respectively, rebounding after last week's tech sector selloff.

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