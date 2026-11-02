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Thales unit wins $53.9 million US Navy contract - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thales unit wins $53.9 million US Navy contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Thales Wins $53.9 Million US Navy Deal for Mine-Hunting Technology

Thales Secures Major US Navy Contract

Contract Details and Scope

Nov 2 (Reuters) - French defence group Thales said on Monday its subsidiary Advanced Acoustic Concepts, a US-based provider of undersea warfare solutions, has won a $53.9 million US Navy contract for two remote mine-hunting modules and engineering support.

Potential Contract Expansion

Options for additional modules could raise the total contract value to about $196.2 million. The modules let sailors detect, locate and classify undersea mines remotely from stand-off distances, the company said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • AAC, a U.S.‑based Thales unit focused on undersea warfare systems, won the award under contract N00024‑26‑C‑6304—initial value $53.94 million, potential total $196.21 million with options (abierto.us).
  • Remote mine‑hunting modules enable sailors to detect, locate and classify mines from stand‑off distances, enhancing safety and operational flexibility.
  • AAC has been fully owned by Thales since 2022 and operates under a U.S. DoD‑approved Proxy Agreement ensuring secure mission delivery (advancedacousticconcepts.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Thales' recent US Navy contract?
Thales' subsidiary Advanced Acoustic Concepts won a $53.9 million contract, with options to increase the total value to about $196.2 million.
Which Thales subsidiary secured the US Navy contract?
Advanced Acoustic Concepts, a US-based provider of undersea warfare solutions, is the Thales subsidiary that secured the contract.
What will Thales provide to the US Navy under this contract?
Thales will deliver two remote mine-hunting modules and provide engineering support to the US Navy.
How do the remote mine-hunting modules benefit the US Navy?
The modules allow sailors to detect, locate, and classify undersea mines remotely from stand-off distances, improving safety and efficiency.

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