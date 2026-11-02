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Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden to chair Castrol as Stonepeak closes deal with BP - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-Shell CEO van Beurden to chair Castrol as Stonepeak closes deal with BP

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Ben van Beurden Named Castrol Chair as Stonepeak Finalizes BP Stake Acquisition

Stonepeak Completes Acquisition and Castrol Board Restructuring

Overview of the Acquisition

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Former Shell CEO Ben van Beurden will chair Castrol's board after Stonepeak completed its acquisition of a 65% stake in the lubricants maker from BP on Monday, the US private equity firm said. 

Details of BP's Stake Sale

BP agreed the stake sale last year and will retain a 35% stake in a new joint venture with Stonepeak. The oil major separately confirmed on Monday that it would use $6 billion in after-tax proceeds to trim debt and bolster its finances.  

BP's Financial Strategy and Impact

"This deal brings meaningful cash proceeds to bp today while retaining a valuable stake in Castrol’s future growth," BP Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said in a statement.

BP's net debt has fallen to $13.9 billion, allowing it to reach its net debt target a year ahead of schedule, it said last week. 

Castrol Board Appointments

Stonepeak said in conjunction with the closing, Castrol has appointed a new board chaired by van Beurden, the former CEO of Shell and current chairman of Clariant AG.   

Composition of the New Board

The board will include four independent directors including the chair, three directors affiliated with Stonepeak, two directors from BP and one director from CPP Investments, which is also investing as an indirect minority holder. 

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben van Beurden, ex‑Shell CEO and current Clariant AG chair, will lead Castrol’s new board under Stonepeak majority ownership.
  • Stonepeak acquires 65% of Castrol—valued at about $10.1 billion—with BP retaining 35% and CPP Investments joining as indirect minority investor.
  • BP will deploy approximately $6 billion in after‑tax proceeds to cut debt, lowering net debt to ~$13.9 billion—hitting its debt target roughly a year early.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will chair Castrol's board after Stonepeak's acquisition?
Ben van Beurden, former Shell CEO, will chair Castrol's board after Stonepeak's acquisition.
What stake in Castrol did Stonepeak acquire from BP?
Stonepeak acquired a 65% stake in Castrol from BP.
How will BP use the proceeds from the Castrol stake sale?
BP will use the $6 billion in after-tax proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen its finances.
How has BP's net debt changed due to this deal?
BP's net debt has fallen to $13.9 billion, achieving its target ahead of schedule.
Who are the members on Castrol's new board after the acquisition?
The new board includes Ben van Beurden as chair, four independent directors, three Stonepeak-affiliated directors, two BP directors, and one from CPP Investments.

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