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Belgian government crisis looms as budget talks collapse, De Tijd reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgian government crisis looms as budget talks collapse, De Tijd reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Belgian Budget Talks Collapse, Raising Risk of Government Crisis

Stalemate Over Budget Cuts and Tax Increases

AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian government early on Monday again failed to reach an agreement on next year's budget, triggering a possible government crisis as Prime Minister Bart De Wever is likely to offer his resignation, Belgian newspaper De Tijd reported.

The government has been arguing for months over €10 billion ($11.2 billion) in budget cuts and tax increases De Wever says are needed to keep state finances in check.

Key Developments in the Political Crisis

Prime Minister's Resignation Offer

• De Wever was set to meet Belgian King Philippe later on Monday to hand in the resignation of his government, sources told De Tijd

• The king would likely not immediately accept the resignation, the paper said

Coalition Disagreements

Healthcare Cuts vs. Wealth Taxes

• De Wever's Flemish nationalist N-VA and the liberal MR are seeking cuts in healthcare spending, but their socialist and centrist coalition partners have demanded higher wealth taxes

Economic Consequences

Rising Interest Rates and Debt Spiral Fears

• Interest rates on Belgian government bonds have risen sharply in recent months

• De Wever has warned that a looming debt and ​interest-cost spiral ⁠would force the government to borrow money only to pay the interest on existing loans($1 = 0.8948 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Core cabinet failed to reach a budget deal by Nov 2, with just one day (until Nov 3) left to avoid an emergency ‘noodbegroting’ (belgium-now.com).
  • Coalition parties remain split: N‑VA and MR push for healthcare cuts, while Vooruit and Les Engagés demand higher wealth taxes, with capital gains tax hikes being a key sticking point (belgium-now.com).
  • Belgium’s debt stands at more than 108% of GDP (2025), with no resolution yet on the €10 billion consolidation needed by 2029; bond yields are rising, intensifying fiscal pressure (belgium-now.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Belgian government fail to reach a budget agreement?
The Belgian government has been divided over €10 billion in budget cuts and tax increases, with differing views between coalition partners.
Who is expected to resign after the budget talks collapse?
Prime Minister Bart De Wever is likely to offer his resignation following the failed budget negotiations.
What are the main points of contention in the Belgian budget talks?
Key disputes include healthcare spending cuts supported by N-VA and MR, versus calls for higher wealth taxes from socialist and centrist parties.
How have interest rates on Belgian government bonds reacted?
Interest rates on Belgian government bonds have risen sharply in recent months amid budget uncertainty.
What could happen if the Belgian government cannot resolve the budget crisis?
A continued deadlock could trigger a government crisis, forcing Belgium to borrow money primarily to pay interest on existing loans.

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