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Attackers douse teacher in petrol as student protests rage across France - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Attackers douse teacher in petrol as student protests rage across France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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France Education Protests Violence Government

Violence Escalates in French Student Protests Over School Conditions

Unrest and Violence in French Schools

Escalation of Attacks and Fires

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Attackers doused a headteacher in petrol and started fires in at least two schools on Thursday, officials said, as increasingly violent student protests raged across France against staff shortages and dilapidated buildings.

Hundreds of young people surrounded a fire truck that had arrived to put out a blaze at Marseille's Saint-Exupery high school in the morning, police said. The attackers forced the firefighters to flee the vehicle, then set it alight.

The headteacher was attacked in Victor Hugo high school in the same southern city and suffered injuries, the prosecutor's office said, without going into more details. Another blaze hit a school in the western city of Nantes, fire crews said.

Government Response and Crisis Management

PM Holds Crisis Meeting

PM HOLDS CRISIS MEETING

The demonstrations and blockades, which began last week, have become a political flashpoint at a sensitive moment for the government, which announced a series of deeply unpopular spending cuts in its 2027 budget on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office held a crisis meeting on Thursday afternoon on the protests, which have left dozens of people injured. Hundreds have also been arrested, most of them teenagers, officials have said.

Clashes Between Students and Police

In the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, crowds of young people massed in front of a line of police. One student held up a sign marked with: "Can we explain ourselves without being teargassed?"

Students have accused the police of using heavy-handed tactics including the use of teargas. The government has criticised the violence that has broken out during some of the protests but has said difficulties in high schools should be acknowledged and addressed.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that, in some places, troublemakers were moving from school to school to incite violence.

Impact on Education and School Operations

Remote Learning and Safety Measures

Education Minister Edouard Geffray called for schools to hold classes remotely if protesters were blocking their premises.

"Violence will not keep our students from their fundamental right to an education," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Response in Nantes

Fire at Nelson Mandela High School

In Nantes, Olivier Chateau, a deputy to the mayor, told broadcaster franceinfo that the fire at Nelson Mandela high school was under control and that there had been no injuries.

People in the building had been evacuated, while students due to arrive at the school were turned away, he said. The mayor's office declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Lucien Libert, Layli Faroudi and Abdul Saboor in Saint-Denis, Noemie Olive and Christian Levaux in Lille, Marc Leras in Marseille, Makini Brice in Paris and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Brussels; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Student unrest has spread nationwide, with blockades and clashes in over 350 schools, dozens injured and hundreds arrested.
  • Protests driven by teacher shortages, dilapidated infrastructure, overcrowded classes and stressful schedules—students report cockroaches, rats and extreme temperatures in prefab classrooms.
  • Government response: Prime Minister Lecornu held a crisis meeting; Interior Minister Nuñez condemned the violence and noted troublemakers move school‑to‑school; Education Minister Geffray urged remote learning and reaffirmed students’ right to education.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the student protests across France?
The protests erupted due to staff shortages and dilapidated conditions in French high schools.
Where have violent incidents occurred during the protests?
Violence and fires were reported at schools in Marseille and Nantes, among other cities.
How did the government respond to the protests?
The Prime Minister held a crisis meeting and officials urged schools to switch to remote learning if blocked by protesters.
Have there been injuries or arrests related to the protests?
Dozens of people have been injured and hundreds, mostly teenagers, have been arrested.
What accusations have students made against the police?
Students have accused police of using heavy-handed tactics, including the deployment of teargas.

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