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Teachers' strike brings new upheaval for Libyans as school year stalls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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headlines Education Libya Labour Unrest

Libyan Teachers Strike Over Pay, Stalling School Year and Sparking Nationwide Concern

Teachers’ Strike Disrupts Libyan Schools and Raises National Alarm

TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A teachers' strike over pay and working conditions is disrupting schools across Libya and delaying the start of the new academic year.

Origins and Escalation of the Strike

Teachers began protesting on September 13, the day schools were due to reopen, staging sit-ins outside schools and government buildings in the capital, Tripoli. Two weeks later, the teachers union escalated the campaign into an open-ended, nationwide strike across public schools.

Context: Ongoing Instability in Libya

The walkout is the latest upheaval in a country still grappling with instability years after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. Libya has also faced widespread power cuts this summer and labour unrest that recently disrupted output at its largest oilfield.

Teachers’ Grievances and Demands

Teachers say low salaries and deteriorating school conditions have pushed them to act.

Union Leaders Speak Out

"These are not demands, but rather rights – and rights have to be taken," said Mustafa Al-Bahilil, head of the teachers union in Ain Zara on Tripoli's southern outskirts. 

Poor School Infrastructure

Teachers face difficulties ranging from a lack of computer labs to desks so worn out that they are unusable, often forcing staff and parents to pay for equipment themselves.

Financial Hardships for Teachers

Many teachers have to work second jobs because their salaries are so low, said Tripoli teacher Hamza al-Firjani. "They get promises, but all of them are fake promises," he said.

Government Response

The Ministry of Education did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for an interview.

Nationwide Impact and Regional Differences

Teachers have also joined the strike in Benghazi in eastern Libya. The country has been divided between rival administrations in the east and west since a 2014 civil war. 

Economic Pressures in the East

Mohammed Al-Jahawi, head of the teachers union in Benghazi, said the strikes were driven by surging food and other costs which had left many teachers unable to meet their basic needs. 

Concerns from Parents and the Public

The prospect of a long disruption has left many parents anxious. Salah Awad, a 47-year-old father of three students in Benghazi, said he hoped that the teachers' needs were addressed, but he feared the strike was going to hurt students.  

"This is not the right time for a strike," he said. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ayman al-Sahili in Tripoli and Ayman al-Warfali and Esam Al-Fetori in Benghazi; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Teachers began sit‑ins on September 13 and escalated to an open‑ended strike by September 27, disrupting the 2026‑2027 school year. (alwasat.ly)
  • Main demands include a fair, unified pay scale, salary differentials, health insurance, workload allowances and legal protections. (africanews.com)
  • Government urged schools to reopen, but union insists return depends on formal, tangible steps toward fulfilling demands. (lana.gov.ly)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Libyan teachers striking?
Libyan teachers are striking due to low salaries and poor working conditions, demanding better pay and improved resources for schools.
How has the teachers' strike affected schools in Libya?
The strike has halted the start of the new academic year and disrupted education across public schools nationwide.
Where are the teachers' protests taking place in Libya?
Protests are occurring in the capital Tripoli, Benghazi, and other regions across both western and eastern Libya.
What are some challenges faced by Libyan teachers?
Libyan teachers face insufficient pay, lack of resources like computer labs and desks, and sometimes pay for equipment themselves.
How have parents reacted to the teachers' strike in Libya?
Many parents are anxious, hoping for a resolution but concerned the ongoing strike will negatively impact their children's education.

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