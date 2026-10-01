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Putin sees boost to ties from APEC meet with China's Xi, Russian agencies say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin sees boost to ties from APEC meet with China's Xi, Russian agencies say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Putin Anticipates Closer China-Russia Ties from APEC Meeting with Xi

Overview of Anticipated China-Russia Diplomatic Engagement

Putin’s Expectations for the APEC Summit

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin believes his meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at an APEC summit in China next month will yield results and benefit ties, Russian news agencies quoted him saying in a letter to Xi.

China’s Response to Prospective Meeting

China did not confirm nor deny the meeting would take place, but its foreign ministry said "the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy is the most important political guarantee for the steady and long-term development of China-Russia relations".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo and Liz Lee in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • APEC 2026 will take place in Shenzhen, China from November 18–19, with a CEO Summit preceding it on November 17–18.  (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Putin told Reuters his attendance at APEC depends on domestic developments in Russia, though he views the forum as valuable and has accepted an invitation. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Chinese foreign ministry emphasized that head‑of‑state diplomacy provides the strongest political guarantee for stable, long‑term China‑Russia relations—without confirming a meeting. (mfa.gov.cn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Putin expect from his APEC summit meeting with Xi Jinping?
Putin expects the meeting to yield positive results and benefit China-Russia relations.
Has China confirmed a meeting between Putin and Xi at the APEC summit?
China has neither confirmed nor denied that a meeting will take place at the APEC summit.
What did the Chinese foreign ministry say about China-Russia relations?
The Chinese foreign ministry said that strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy is crucial for the steady and long-term development of China-Russia relations.
When and where is the APEC summit mentioned in the article?
The APEC summit is due to take place in China next month.

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