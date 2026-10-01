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Spanish king to visit disputed enclaves, testing Morocco ties after border crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Politics International Relations Europe Africa

Spanish King’s Visit to Ceuta and Melilla Tests Morocco Relations After Crisis

Royal Visit and Its Diplomatic Implications

By Mireia Merino

Background of the Royal Visit

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe will visit the disputed North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla this month, sources in the royal household said on Thursday, a move that could further strain tense relations between Madrid and Rabat following a border crisis this summer. 

Significance of the Trip

The trip by Felipe and Queen Letizia on October 13 and 14 will be his first to the enclaves during his 12-year reign. It comes just over two months after more than 72,000 migrants surged into Ceuta from Morocco in late July.  

Moroccan Perspective

The Moroccan government has historically opposed Spanish royal visits to the two cities, over which it claims sovereignty and which it regards as occupied by Spain.

Spanish Perspective

Madrid considers the strategic outposts an integral part of its territory. Ceuta and Melilla have been part of Spain since the 17th and 15th centuries, respectively.

Reactions and Political Debate

King Felipe’s Public Statements

Felipe, Spain's ceremonial head of state, has mostly refrained from commenting publicly on the Ceuta crisis since it began, first mentioning the enclave two weeks ago to praise civil protection workers there.

But at an official dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday during his state visit to Spain, Felipe said European countries should have shown more solidarity with Madrid, calling the situation in Ceuta "unacceptable.".

Moroccan Government Response

Morocco's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the planned visit.

Domestic Political Debate in Spain

Political debate in Spain since the border surge has largely centred around Morocco's precise role in the crisis. Opposition parties have accused Moroccan officials of complicity or inaction and accused Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of being too soft on Rabat. 

Prime Minister Sanchez’s Stance

After initially praising Morocco for its cooperation in repatriating the migrants and repeatedly denying that Rabat had orchestrated the crisis, Sanchez told CNN in an interview last week that Morocco's border controls had failed during the rush.

Moroccan Denials

Morocco has denied any laxness, blaming the crossing on social media disinformation, human traffickers, and the misinterpretation of a Spanish court ruling that appeared to open a legal loophole for arrivals by sea.

(Reporting by Mireia Merino; Additional reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by David Latona and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The royal visit underscores Spain’s assertion of sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla amidst heightened tensions with Morocco (elpais.com)
  • Late‑July 2026 saw a massive surge of 70,000–80,000 migrants crossing from Morocco into Ceuta, triggering a migration and political crisis in Spain and across the EU (eprs.europarl.europa.eu)
  • Spain’s political debate circles around Prime Minister Sánchez’s handling, legal rulings affecting returns, and opposition criticism of his stance toward Rabat (eprs.europarl.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Spanish king visiting Ceuta and Melilla significant?
The visit is significant because both enclaves are claimed by Morocco, and previous royal visits have caused diplomatic tensions between Spain and Morocco.
What caused the recent border crisis between Spain and Morocco?
Over 72,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco in July, leading to accusations of Moroccan complicity or inaction and diplomatic strain with Spain.
How has the Spanish government responded to the crisis?
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez initially praised Morocco’s cooperation but later admitted Morocco’s border controls had failed during the migrant surge.
What is Morocco's position regarding Ceuta and Melilla?
Morocco claims sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, considers Spanish royal visits provocative, and denies responsibility for the border crisis.
When will King Felipe and Queen Letizia visit Ceuta and Melilla?
King Felipe and Queen Letizia are scheduled to visit Ceuta and Melilla on October 13 and 14.

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