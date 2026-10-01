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Israel vows to get to 'root' of flydubai attack, UAE launches investigation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel vows to get to 'root' of flydubai attack, UAE launches investigation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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headlines Aviation security Middle East Incident

Israel and UAE Probe Flydubai Attack After Co-Pilot Stabs Captain Mid-Flight

Incident Overview and Ongoing Investigations

By Maayan Lubell and Eman Abouhassira

JERUSALEM/DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Questions loomed on Thursday over the motives and background of a co-pilot who stabbed the captain of a passenger jet on its way to Israel, in what Israeli officials have said was an apparent attempt to crash the plane with more than 170 people on board.

Disaster was averted on Wednesday's flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv after the wounded captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers to subdue the attacker and a reserve crew that had been on board to land the plane in Saudi Arabia.

International Response and Investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker was being investigated in Saudi Arabia, where the plane landed at Tabuk airport, and that he believed he would be taken to the United Arab Emirates.

"We'll be following and possibly also participating in this investigation," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Asked if there was any indication of Iranian involvement, Netanyahu said it was too early to say. "We'll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it. I think we'll find out very soon," Netanyahu said.

There have been no official suggestions from Israel of Iranian involvement.

Statements from Israeli Officials

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israel's preliminary information indicated that the co-pilot aimed to crash the plane, describing him as a terrorist, though Netanyahu only described it as "a serious security incident".

UAE and Regional Investigations

UAE Investigating Possible 'Planning or Direction'

The UAE has started investigations that are seeking to establish the circumstances and motives and determine "whether the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose, or involved prior planning or direction", the UAE state news agency reported on Thursday.

UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the incident because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies under its flag, the statement said, adding that UAE law applies to crimes committed on board even if they occur outside the country's territory.

Suspect Identification and Regional Response

On Wednesday, an Israeli official identified the attacker as an Omani national. 

Omani authorities have not commented on the report.

The flight plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds as it flew over Saudi Arabia before the passengers and crew managed to subdue the attacker and land the plane.  

Saudi Arabia has issued no statements on its investigations. 

Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport said on Wednesday that both pilots had been hospitalised after sustaining injuries.

Flydubai said on Wednesday that the underlying reasons for the event remained unknown and warned against "premature speculation".

Security Implications and Political Context

The incident heightened security fears in Israel weeks before Israelis vote in the first election since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks, with Israel's security figuring prominently in the campaigning.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February, in a conflict that quickly spread to the Gulf and Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.   

Captain Hailed as a Hero

Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hailed the flight FZ1073 captain and Indian national Smit Machchhar as a hero. India's ambassador to the UAE met Captain Machchhar's family and briefed him on his health and recovery, the Indian consulate in the UAE said.

Netanyahu, in his interview with Fox News, said Machchhar had apparently been stabbed or hit with an axe by the other pilot and had bled profusely.

Israel has also lauded passengers who subdued the attacker.

Yaniv Hayun, one of the men who incapacitated the attacker, described running to the cockpit as the plane nosedived.  

"We pulled the assailant out, I pulled him out. After I pulled him out we took control of the plane, I pulled up the yoke (steering control of the plane), I straightened the plane out a bit," he said talking to reporters upon his return to Israel on Wednesday.   

(Additional reporting by Jana Choukeir; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Co‑pilot stabbed the captain mid‑flight in suspected attempted crash; passengers intervened, plane landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
  • Israel pledges to get to the ‘root’ of the attacker—including possible accomplices or Iranian links—and may participate in interrogation conducted by Saudi/UAE authorities.
  • UAE launched a legal investigation to determine motives, whether terrorism or prior planning, as its laws apply to crimes on board registered aircraft.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on flydubai flight FZ1073?
A co-pilot stabbed the captain during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, leading to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after passengers subdued the attacker.
Who is investigating the flydubai attack?
Israeli, UAE, and Saudi authorities are investigating. UAE has jurisdiction as the aircraft is UAE-registered.
Were there any casualties on the flydubai flight?
Both pilots were hospitalized with injuries, but disaster was averted and no fatalities were reported.
Was there any indication of terrorism or Iranian involvement?
Israeli officials said it is too early to confirm any Iranian involvement; investigations are ongoing regarding the motives.
How did passengers and crew avert disaster?
The wounded captain managed to unlock the cockpit, allowing passengers and reserve crew to subdue the attacker and safely land the plane.

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