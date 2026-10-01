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Supermodel Naomi Campbell wins appeal against charity trustee ban - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Supermodel Naomi Campbell wins appeal against charity trustee ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Naomi Campbell Wins Charity Trustee Ban Appeal as Tribunal Overturns Ban

Naomi Campbell's Charity Trustee Ban and Appeal: Key Details

Background of the Charity and Ban

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Thursday won her appeal against a five-year ban from being a charity trustee, with a London tribunal ruling that the misuse of funds at the charity she founded had been concealed from her.

Campbell, one of fashion's most recognisable faces, founded Fashion For Relief in 2005, aiming to raise funds for humanitarian causes by staging runway shows.

But it was removed from the Charity Commission's register in 2024 and Campbell banned as a trustee shortly afterwards following complaints of mismanagement and misconduct.

Findings of the Charity Commission

The Charity Commission found widespread financial mismanagement, including money raised for good causes having been spent on spa treatments, cigarettes and room service when Campbell was staying at a five-star hotel near Cannes in south France in May 2018.

A lawyer acting as a trustee for the charity also received around £290,000 ($382,771) in unauthorised payments for apparent consultancy fees.

Campbell's Response and Tribunal Ruling

Campbell, however, said she had no knowledge that charity funds were spent on her expenses and was deceived by another trustee about the unauthorised payments.

Her appeal was allowed by the First-Tier Tribunal, which said in its ruling that there was "serious misconduct and mismanagement" at Fashion for Relief, but that the unauthorised payments and misuse of funds were concealed from Campbell.

Tribunal's Findings on Campbell's Responsibility

The tribunal also found that Campbell "was not responsible for the inappropriate use of the charity's resources or any unjustified expenditure" during her 2018 hotel stay.

Campbell "did share ultimate responsibility for the charity's failure to keep proper minutes and file its accounts on time", the tribunal added, but ruled that did not mean she was unfit to be a charity trustee.

Reactions and Additional Information

A spokesperson for Campbell and the Charity Commission did not immediately comment.

($1 = 0.7576 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • The Charity Commission found serious mismanagement at Fashion for Relief—including unauthorised trustee payments (~£290,000), late filings, and excessive personal expenses—but the tribunal ruled Campbell was unaware of the misuse. (gov.uk)
  • Fashion for Relief was removed from the charity register on 15 March 2024; trustees were disqualified (Campbell for five years). (gov.uk)
  • Campbell’s appeal was allowed by the First‑Tier Tribunal, which noted her shared responsibility for governance failings (e.g. missing minutes, late accounts), but found she was not unfit as a trustee since she had not been responsible for or aware of the misuse. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Naomi Campbell banned as a charity trustee?
Naomi Campbell was banned after the Charity Commission found financial mismanagement and misconduct at Fashion For Relief, the charity she founded.
What did the tribunal decide regarding Naomi Campbell's involvement?
The tribunal ruled that the misuse of funds was concealed from Campbell and she was not responsible for unjustified expenditures.
What misuse of funds was discovered at Fashion For Relief?
Funds were spent on spa treatments, cigarettes, room service, and unauthorised consultancy payments, according to the Charity Commission.
Is Naomi Campbell cleared to act as a charity trustee again?
Yes, the tribunal's decision overturned her ban, stating she is not unfit to be a charity trustee.
Was Naomi Campbell aware of the unauthorised payments?
The tribunal found Campbell had no knowledge of the unauthorised payments and was deceived by another trustee.

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