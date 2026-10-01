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UK factories report growing inflation pressures, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets UK economy Manufacturing

UK Factories Report Highest Inflation Pressures in Four Months, PMI Finds

Manufacturing Sector Sees Renewed Cost Pressures

Rising Input Costs and Output Trends

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British manufacturing cost pressures increased for the first time in four months in September, even as output grew at its slowest pace since March, according to purchasing managers' data published on Thursday. 

Factories reported the broadest rise in input costs since June while increases in prices charged also picked up speed, the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index report showed.

Inflationary Pressures Return

"The big shift in September was in the survey's price measures, which switched from signalling a decline in inflationary pressures to a renewed uplift," Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Key Survey Highlights

• The survey's headline reading edged up to 51.9 in September from 51.7 in August but its output gauge slowed to 51.5 from 52.1, its second monthly slowdown in a row.

• Investors expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates in November after warnings from Governor Andrew Bailey and other top officials that the energy spike caused by the Iran war threatens to stoke broader inflation.

• Business confidence was below August's six-month high, reflecting concerns about the geopolitical, economic and domestic policy outlooks

• Employment expanded for the sixth consecutive month due to improved new orders and a desire to reduce backlogs of work but the pace of hiring was softer than August's two-year high.

• The PMI data was based on responses from firms between September 10 and September 25.

Report Contributors

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by William Schomberg and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • UK Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.0 in September, up from 51.7 in August, but output growth slowed to its weakest since March. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Input cost inflation in manufacturing surged, driven by higher energy, fuel and raw material prices—marking the broadest rise since June. (lse.co.uk)
  • Despite rising costs, employment rose for the sixth straight month, though hiring softened, while business confidence, though below a June peak, remained fragile amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties. (tradingeconomics.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK manufacturing PMI reveal for September?
The PMI showed rising manufacturing cost pressures for the first time in four months, with output growth slowing.
Why are UK factory input costs rising?
Factories reported the broadest rise in input costs since June, linked to increased energy prices and geopolitical concerns.
Will the Bank of England raise interest rates soon?
Investors expect a rate hike in November due to mounting inflation pressures and warnings from central bank officials.
How is employment in UK factories being affected?
Employment expanded for the sixth month, though the hiring pace slowed compared to August's two-year high.
When was the PMI survey conducted?
The PMI data is based on responses from firms between September 10 and September 25.

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