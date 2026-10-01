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Greece proposes suspending asylum requests in emergencies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece proposes suspending asylum requests in emergencies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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headlines Migration European Union

Greece Calls for EU Emergency Mechanism to Suspend Asylum Requests in Crises

Greece Urges EU Action Amid Migration Surges

ATHENS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Greece said on Thursday that the EU should develop an emergency mechanism to temporarily suspend applications for asylum in major migration crises such as the arrival of tens of thousands of people in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in July.

Background: Greece’s Role in Past Migration Crises

Greece was on the front line ​of a 2015-16 crisis when more than a million ​people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into ⁠Europe. Arrivals have since dropped, although Greek Aegean islands have seen a rise in migrant boats from Libya in recent years.

Current Measures and Their Limitations

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris said on Thursday that an EU migration pact had helped curb arrivals and increase migrant returns, but that the measures taken so far were not sufficient to deal with emergencies such as the surge into Ceuta.

Case Study: The Ceuta Incident

Spain estimates more than 72,000 migrants entered the North African enclave in late July. Most returned but around 10,000 are still there.

Proposed Emergency Mechanism

"In such cases, there should be enhanced border surveillance and suspension of asylum," he said, arriving at a meeting of EU Justice and Home Affairs ministers in Luxembourg.

Greece’s Recent Policy Actions

Athens stopped processing asylum applications from migrants arriving from North Africa by sea for a few months last year and passed legislation to fast-track deportation of rejected asylum seekers.

European Cooperation and Future Steps

The Group of Five Initiative

Greece, along with Germany, Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands, known as the Group of Five, said they had agreed on concrete steps towards establishing return hubs in a non-EU country as part of a wider European push to increase deportations and curb irregular migration.

Reporting

(Reporting by Angeliki KoutantouEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece proposes EU-wide emergency mechanism to temporarily suspend asylum claims in exceptional migration crises.
  • Spain’s Ceuta influx—over 72,000 migrants in late July with some 10,000 still there—inspires the call for enhanced border controls.
  • Greece is advancing plans with Germany, Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands to establish “return hubs” outside the EU to expedite returns, amid legal and human rights scrutiny.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Greece proposing regarding asylum requests in emergencies?
Greece is urging the EU to create a mechanism to temporarily suspend asylum applications during major migration crises.
Why does Greece want to suspend asylum applications?
Greece argues that current measures are insufficient in emergencies, citing the recent surge of migrants in Ceuta and past influxes.
What action has Greece taken previously regarding asylum seekers?
Athens stopped processing asylum applications from migrants arriving by sea from North Africa for several months last year and passed fast-track deportation laws.
Which other countries support Greece's proposal?
Germany, Austria, Denmark, and the Netherlands are working with Greece to establish return hubs and strengthen European deportation efforts.
How many migrants arrived in Ceuta during the recent crisis?
Spain estimates more than 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta in late July, with around 10,000 still remaining.

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