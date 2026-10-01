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Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia expels Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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headlines Diplomacy International Relations

Russia Expels Hungarian Diplomats as Tensions Rise Over Diplomatic Row

Escalating Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and Hungary

Background of the Diplomatic Expulsions

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia will expel an unspecified number of Hungarian diplomats in a retaliatory move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, after Budapest last month expelled 10 Russian diplomats.

Details of Russia's Retaliatory Actions

"As a reciprocal measure, a group of staff members from the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow and the Hungarian Consulates General in St Petersburg and Kazan must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks," the ministry said.

Hungary's Response and Statements

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it acknowledged Russia's decision, adding: "Hungary is not interested in an escalation of diplomatic tension."

Underlying Causes and Political Context

Accusations and End of Pro-Russian Era

Hungary had accused the Russian diplomats it expelled of acting in ways incompatible with their status — wording often used as code for spying. The move was a clear signal that the pro-Russian era of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban is over.

Orban's Relationship with Russia

Orban, who lost power in April after 16 years in office, had kept close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, continuing to buy Russian oil and gas despite European Union sanctions.

New Government's Stance

New Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his centre-right government have repeatedly said that Hungary's main alliances are the European Union and NATO and that the government aims to rebuild trust eroded under Orban's rule.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s expulsion of Hungarian diplomats is a direct reciprocal response to Hungary’s earlier expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats accused of espionage under the Vienna Convention (washingtonpost.com)
  • The diplomatic friction reflects a broader policy realignment: the new Hungarian government under Prime Minister Péter Magyar is departing from Viktor Orbán’s pro‑Russia stance and moving closer to the EU and NATO (efe.com)
  • Hungary has emphasized that it seeks to avoid escalating tensions, stressing that the expulsions do not mean breaking off diplomatic relations, as it continues to pursue dialogue based on mutual respect (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia expelling Hungarian diplomats?
Russia is expelling Hungarian diplomats as a reciprocal measure after Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats in September.
How many Hungarian diplomats are being expelled from Russia?
The Russian Foreign Ministry did not specify the exact number of Hungarian diplomats being expelled.
What triggered the diplomatic tensions between Hungary and Russia?
Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats for alleged actions incompatible with their diplomatic status, commonly interpreted as spying.
How has Hungary's foreign policy changed after Viktor Orban?
Hungary's new government has shifted towards stronger alliances with the EU and NATO, moving away from Orban's pro-Russian stance.
How soon must the expelled Hungarian diplomats leave Russia?
The Hungarian diplomats are required to leave the Russian Federation within two weeks.

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