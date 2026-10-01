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As rents rise, Berlin's underground scene feels the pinch - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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As rents rise, Berlin's underground scene feels the pinch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Rising Rents Threaten Berlin’s Iconic Underground Arts and Culture Scene

The Impact of Rising Rents on Berlin's Alternative Arts Community

By James Mackenzie

Zirkus Mond: A Symbol of Berlin's Creative Resilience

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Max Mohr, director of Zirkus Mond, an alternative circus troupe in Berlin, got his start putting on shows in abandoned buildings before finding a home on a piece of vacant ground in the northeast of the city.

Now after eight years, the developer who had let them use the land, near the hipster neighbourhood of Prenzlauer Berg, wants it back. So he is striking his tent and moving on with his troupe of jugglers, dancers and acrobats.

"It's sad but we knew it was going to come, and we found another place," Mohr said.

The Transformation of "die Greife"

Over the past decade, Zirkus Mond, and a group of other associations with names like Kollage Kollektiv, Jonny Knueppel and Mucha gradually turned the stretch of no-man's-land called "die Greife" into a jumble of bars, open air discos and performance spaces.

"Here is where the magic happens, where you interact, where you can talk and where you can make plans and feel at home, feel seen," Mohr said.

Berlin's Changing Urban Landscape

In recent decades, as Berlin has grown into its role as the capital of a reunited Germany, prices have shot up and once relatively plentiful open spaces like die Greife have slowly disappeared.

Berlin's underground culture scene has always reflected economic upheaval and the dynamics of the local property market, ever since the days of the Weimar Republic, when hyperinflation wiped out savings, or during the Cold War, when students, punks and hippies moved into the enclosed Western half of the city.

In the years following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, old warehouses and industrial sites provided artists with plenty of space for not much money, reinforcing the city's image of rough-edged cool.

BERLIN'S IDENTITY: 'RAW AND DIY'

Now the page has turned again. Last month, a far-left party won a Berlin state election, campaigning on a pledge to take over housing from corporate landlords and cap rents, which have soared as residential property prices have more than tripled in the past 15 years.

"This type of space used to be common in Berlin," said Elva Lebrun from the Mucha association. "It's also part of the essence and identity of Berlin, raw and also DIY – everything you see here is done by us."

The Cost of Living and Its Effects on Artists

Juan Migama, Zirkus Mond's Spanish-born artistic director, said the cost of housing was driving away many previously drawn to the city but he said Berlin remained "a very tolerant city, really open-minded."

Berliners' long familiarity with unusually dressed people engaged in not-easy-to-define artistic pursuits has bred a live-and-let-live attitude even among those with little interest in the alternative scene.

Regulations and the Future of Alternative Spaces

Ironically, even the city's sometimes cumbersome administration has worked in favour of alternative groups.

"Germans have a lot of rules, it's true. And because they have so many rules, they have rules that make these things possible," Migama said. "You can be in a kind of grey area, but as soon as you follow those rules, they let you be."

City Policies and Temporary Usage

City interim usage rules allowed diskoBabel, the association which runs "die Greife", to set up on the land in the first place, although electricity is supplied by generators and there is no running water.

Overcoming Obstacles in the Underground Scene

It is not a recipe for getting rich but people living outside the mainstream have always needed to overcome obstacles, Mohr said.

"If you want this lifestyle, you have to be very driven," he said. "It's maybe a lot of work, but it is possible to do this."

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Rents in Berlin have more than doubled since 2009, rising approximately 112% by 2023 (interaktiv.tagesspiegel.de).
  • Berlin’s club and subcultural spaces—including Mensch Meier and many temporary-use venues—are closing due to economic pressure and redevelopment (clubcommission.de).
  • A recent state election victory for the far‑left Linke includes pledges to cap rents and expropriate over 200,000 apartments from large landlords to curb soaring housing costs (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are rising rents affecting Berlin's underground scene?
Rising rents are forcing associations and troupes like Zirkus Mond to vacate their spaces, making it difficult for alternative culture groups to remain in the city.
Why has Berlin historically supported alternative culture?
Berlin's abundance of vacant spaces and a tolerant, rule-based approach allowed underground and artistic communities to thrive after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
What challenges do alternative associations face in Berlin today?
Limited affordable spaces, increasing pressure from property developers, and rising living costs are making it challenging for alternative groups to sustain their lifestyle.
What is the significance of 'die Greife' for Berlin's cultural scene?
'Die Greife' has served as a vibrant hub for bars, discos, and performance spaces, embodying the DIY and inclusive spirit central to Berlin's identity.

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