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Poland to extend German, Lithuanian border controls until March 2027 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland to extend German, Lithuanian border controls until March 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets policy European Union

Poland to Extend German and Lithuanian Border Controls Until March 2027

Extension of Border Controls and Impact on Migration

Official Announcement and Duration

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Poland will extend controls along its borders with fellow European Union members Germany and Lithuania by six months until March 30, its Interior Ministry said on Thursday, a move it says will curb illegal migration and strengthen Poland's security.

Background of Temporary Controls

• Poland introduced temporary controls in July 2025, mirroring several other EU governments, and subsequently extended them until October 1, 2026.

Statistics on Border Entry Denials

• Since the reintroduction of border controls, entry into the country has been denied to nearly 1,300 people at the Lithuanian border and nearly 1,200 at the German border, the ministry said in a statement.

Government Statement on Effectiveness

• "Border controls are an effective tool for curbing illegal migration. Extending them will make it possible to manage migration pressure and strengthen border security," the statement read.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland reinstated border checks with Germany and Lithuania on July 7 2025 and extended them several times, most recently until March 30 2027 under EU rules (home-affairs.ec.europa.eu)
  • Between July 7 2025 and March 1 2026, authorities checked over 2.83 million people and 1.4 million vehicles, denying entry to 1,093 third‑country nationals (614 at the Lithuanian, 479 at the German border) and detaining smugglers (parlament.gv.at)
  • Poland’s actions align with Schengen Borders Code provisions allowing temporary internal border controls when serious threats to public order or internal security arise (gov.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Poland extending border controls with Germany and Lithuania?
Poland is extending border controls to curb illegal migration and strengthen national security.
Until when will the Poland border controls be in effect?
The border controls will remain in effect until March 30, 2027.
When were the border controls initially introduced by Poland?
Poland introduced temporary border controls in July 2025.
How many people have been denied entry at Poland's German and Lithuanian borders?
Nearly 1,300 people at the Lithuanian border and nearly 1,200 at the German border have been denied entry since the reintroduction of controls.
What is the purpose of extending border controls, according to Poland's Interior Ministry?
The extension helps manage migration pressure and strengthens border security.

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