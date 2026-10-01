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Kremlin critic Kasparov says US and Lithuania warned him of assassination threat - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin critic Kasparov says US and Lithuania warned him of assassination threat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Kasparov Warned of Kremlin-Linked Assassination Plot by US and Lithuania

Details Emerge on Threats Against Russian Opposition Figures

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian opposition figure and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov said on Wednesday that security services in the US and Lithuania had warned him that his life was in danger following a suspected plot against Kremlin opponents living outside Russia.

US and Lithuanian Security Alerts

US authorities said last month they had charged five people over alleged plots involving Russian intelligence to assassinate two opposition figures, one in the US and the other in Lithuania, after paying recruits to carry out surveillance on both of them.

Potential Targets Identified

Unconfirmed media reports have named the possible targets as Kasparov, who lives in New York; Ilya Ponomaryov, a dissident who is based in Ukraine but travels regularly to the US; and Ivan Tyutrin, an opposition activist based in Lithuania.  

Kasparov's Response and Security Measures

Kasparov, 63, wrote in a Substack post that he and Tyutrin were not told they were explicit targets.

"We were, however, warned by security services in Lithuania and the US that our lives were in danger and that we should take precautions," he wrote.

"But I will not stop and I will not hide... I will continue to do everything I can to rally the free world against Putin's murderous dictatorship," added Kasparov, whom Russia has placed on its lists of "foreign agents" and "terrorists and extremists".

Kremlin's Reaction to US Allegations

The Kremlin said last month it saw no reason to comment on the US allegations in the absence of what it called credible evidence and facts. Russia has previously denied conducting such plots on foreign soil, including in the US.    

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Kasparov revealed warnings from U.S. and Lithuanian agencies amid a U.S. DOJ indictment charging five individuals in connection with Russian-backed assassination plots in the U.S. and Lithuania (investing.com)
  • The U.S. Department of Justice alleges a global network linked to Russian intelligence recruited individuals for surveillance and murder-for-hire, offering separate payments—$40,000 for a target in the U.S., and $25,000 for one in Lithuania (investing.com)
  • Kasparov insists he will not be intimidated or hide, pledging to continue his activism against Putin despite the personal risk (charter97.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who warned Garry Kasparov about the assassination threat?
Security services in the US and Lithuania warned Garry Kasparov about a potential assassination threat.
What was the nature of the suspected plot?
US authorities charged individuals with plotting, through Russian intelligence, to assassinate opposition figures abroad.
Who were the alleged targets of the assassination plot?
Possible targets included Garry Kasparov, Ilya Ponomaryov, and Ivan Tyutrin, according to unconfirmed media reports.
Did Kasparov confirm he was an explicit target?
Kasparov said he and Tyutrin were not told they were explicit targets but were warned of danger.
What was the Kremlin's response to the allegations?
The Kremlin stated there was no reason to comment without credible evidence and denied conducting plots abroad.

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